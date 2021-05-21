After more than a year of pandemic isolation, Americans are ready to have fun again. Now that many people are vaccinated, vacation rentals at beaches, lakes or in the mountains are going fast.
If you are preparing to venture out after a year of seclusion, you will need sunscreen. What should you choose?
A lot of people assume that the creams, sprays and gels they smear on their bodies are safe and effective. After all, that is what the Food and Drug Administration is implying when it says that it regulates every sunscreen as a drug. Moreover, it states outright: “FDA regulates sunscreens to ensure they meet safety and effectiveness standards.”
However, the Environmental Working Group has evaluated sunscreens independently for the past 15 years. Alarmingly, the report this year suggests that most of the sunscreen products available either did not provide good protection from sun damage or contained potentially harmful compounds. It warns: “Consumers should be wary of SPF value claims, especially SPF numbers over 50+, and should not use sunscreen to prolong their time in the sun.”
In other words, apply common sense along with your sunscreen. Stay under cover at midday when the sun is intense, and use hats, sunglasses and clothing to provide additional protection when possible.
Most people never bother to look at the ingredients on the label. And even when they do, those long chemical names are confusing.
In addition, consumers often take topical skin care products for granted. Perhaps it seems as if they just sit on top of the skin providing protection against sunburn. In fact, however, several sunscreen ingredients can be absorbed through the skin.
To learn about this potential, the FDA studied six common chemicals: avobenzone, oxybenzone, octocrylene, homosalate, octisalate and octinoxate (JAMA, Jan. 21, 2020). The investigators discovered that these compounds penetrate the skin and build up in the bloodstream.
Since some are suspected of being hormone disruptors, this finding is disturbing. According to the EWG report, the European Commission’s Scientific Committee on Consumer Safety has issued preliminary findings that oxybenzone (benzophenone-3) and homosalate are not safe at the current concentrations permitted in sunscreen.
Why worry about homosalate or oxybenzone? Scientific evidence suggests that these compounds may act like estrogen and could disrupt hormonal balance.
The FDA has called for research into the safety and effectiveness of the ingredients in many sunscreens. We have yet to see the results of such studies, though.
The FDA classifies two other sunscreen ingredients as safe and effective. These minerals, titanium dioxide and zinc oxide, physically block ultraviolet radiation from the sun.
There is one concern, however. Inhaling either of these minerals is not good for the lungs. In fact, we would discourage use of sunscreen sprays in general. Breathing in a fine mist of sunscreen chemicals has not been shown to be safe. Creams and lotions would appear to be a better choice.
Some products that score well on the EWG list of sunscreens include 365 Mineral Sunscreen Lotion, Badger Sunscreen Cream, California Baby Sunscreen Stick, Rocket Pure Natural Sunscreen and 3rd Rock Sunblock. The report at EWG.org lists other options as well.
Until the FDA requires adequate safety studies, we suggest sticking with mineral-based sunscreens. Common sense and protective clothing can also go a long way to preventing skin damage.
Joe Graedon is a pharmacologist. Teresa Graedon holds a doctorate in medical anthropology and is a nutrition expert. Their syndicated radio show can be heard on public radio. In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email them via their website:
— King Features