Q. My wife and I, both in our 60s, took Paxlovid when we caught COVID-19 on vacation in New Mexico last fall. She tested positive first, and the doctor who helped us over the phone asked all the right questions about medication. He told her to discontinue her rosuvastatin while taking Paxlovid to avoid complications.

He also asked about her GFR, a measure of how effectively kidneys filter the blood. We were able to look up her recent test results and give him her 90ish number. Because one of the components of Paxlovid inhibits the kidneys from filtering out some substances — in order to keep the other antiviral agent working in the bloodstream --there are two dosage levels of Paxlovid offered. One is for people like my wife whose kidneys are efficient. The other has half the dose of antiviral for people like me whose kidneys don’t work so well. Doctors need to ask about kidney function as well as drug interactions when prescribing Paxlovid.