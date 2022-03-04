The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is revising its guidelines for opioid prescribing. In 2016, the agency issued very stringent guidelines to limit prescriptions for narcotics. This was an effort to reduce abuse or misuse of these powerful compounds.
The impact of the guidelines was substantial. Doctors were a lot more cautious about prescribing drugs such as hydrocodone, methadone, morphine or oxycodone after the CDC’s recommendations came out.
Unfortunately, in addressing the harms of opioid use, the agency may have overlooked the impact on people in pain. We heard from hundreds of patients who had their pain medication abruptly discontinued.
One woman wrote: “I have arthritis, degenerative bone disease, peripheral neuropathy and spinal stenosis. Back surgery worsened the pain, and I have needed more than 20 other surgeries.
“I was doing well with oxycodone and fentanyl patches. Then I went to my doctor for a checkup and was taken off these medicines cold turkey. I had never taken more than I was prescribed, but I was not given a replacement.
“Now my muscle relaxant has been cut back to 5 milligrams a day, along with gabapentin. As we get older, doctors don’t seem to care about us. I now need a walker to get around. Are we just supposed to die from pain?”
Another reader raised a different issue: “I have chronic back pain. At age 89, under my doctors’ guidance, I have tried a range of treatments from surgery to Tylenol. This list includes hydrocodone, which provides several hours of relief.
“Some time back, I required four to five tablets per day. Now I am down to one or two, and they don’t provide nearly the same degree of relief.
“I have used hydrocodone responsibly, under the guidance of a physician. Those of us who have used these important pain reducers may end up seeking relief through suicide or obtaining narcotics from an illegal source. This will only make the abuse problem worse.”
The CDC is revising its guidelines for opioid prescribing. This public health agency has now recognized that cutting people off from their pain medicines has led to a lot of unintended consequences. The new recommendations will encourage health care providers to individualize pain management plans. They will also permit prescribers to use their own best judgment when determining dosage.
That said, the CDC is not opening the flood gates to routine narcotic prescribing. It still reminds doctors that “opioids should not be considered first-line or routine therapy for subacute or chronic pain.” Instead, the agency is encouraging clinicians to begin with nondrug approaches such as physical therapy, acupuncture, heat therapy or supervised exercise. Non-narcotic pain relievers such as ibuprofen, acetaminophen or gabapentin are recommended as substitutes.
There is a new appreciation, though, that such measures won’t work for everyone. Some people have experienced a botched surgery or traumatic injury that leaves them in constant pain. Others have complex pain syndromes that are extremely difficult to treat.
Giving doctors leeway to help each patient find the best combination of approaches to alleviate their distress is far more humane.
In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers.
