Q. As a retired RN, I have administered pain medications safely for over 30 years. Now I have Parkinson’s disease, causing horrific muscle spasms. I cannot sit or stand when these attacks occur but must lie down!

For five years, I have been taking hydromorphone (Dilaudid) as a last resort when all other attempts to ease my pain failed. I never took more than prescribed, and I never asked for early refills. My doctor encouraged me to take the pain med at first, then last year, he began to say I needed to get off the opioid. Apparently, prescribing this drug could get a doctor in trouble.