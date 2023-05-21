Q. I suffered with warts on my right hand. I had my physician check them and was given Compound W for warts. It was painful to use and didn’t do the job.
I read in The People’s Pharmacy that castor oil works with warts, so I gave it a try. YES, it worked 100%. Castor oil dried them out as quickly as a week when I applied it several times a day. I say try castor oil to get rid of warts.
A. You are not the first person to report success treating warts with castor oil. This product is derived from the castor bean (Ricinus communis). The leaves of the plant have antiviral activity (Journal of Ethnopharmacology, May 10, 2021).
Whether castor oil itself can affect the human papillomavirus that causes warts is unknown. It has a reputation for soothing irritation and inflammation, although some people develop allergic skin reactions and should avoid it.
Q. Is there any information about fish oil causing heart irregularities? I have flares of polymyalgia rheumatica and my C-reactive protein (CRP) is high. But when I tried lowering inflammation by taking fish oil, I had irregular heartbeats. What else could I do to control inflammation?
A. In a large, randomized controlled trial called REDUCE-IT, patients taking purified fish oil (Vascepa) were more likely to experience atrial fibrillation (Journal of the American Heart Association, March 7, 2023). People who are susceptible to this kind of irregular heart rhythm should probably avoid fish oil.
There are other ways of lowering inflammation. We discuss many of them in our “eGuides to Alternatives for Arthritis and Cholesterol Control & Heart Health.” These online resources can be found under the Health eGuides tab at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.