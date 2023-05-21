Q. I suffered with warts on my right hand. I had my physician check them and was given Compound W for warts. It was painful to use and didn’t do the job.

I read in The People’s Pharmacy that castor oil works with warts, so I gave it a try. YES, it worked 100%. Castor oil dried them out as quickly as a week when I applied it several times a day. I say try castor oil to get rid of warts.