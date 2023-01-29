Q. For over several decades, I have found capsaicin ointment to be very effective when other remedies for pain are inadequate. It eliminated the discomfort I experienced after vein removal from my calf. It gives long-lasting relief from peripheral neuropathy in my feet and the unbearable itch my wife got months after a severe case of shingles.

We do have to be careful not to get the ointment in the eyes or on other sensitive areas. Also, we don’t expose treated areas to sun exposure, because it produces an intense burning sensation. I apply the ointment with a foam brush or rubber gloves to keep it where it belongs.