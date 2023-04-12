Q. Any product like a nighttime pain reliever that contains the antihistamine diphenhydramine (DPH) has the opposite effect on me, keeping me awake all night with jitters and restless-leg type symptoms. This is the opposite of what one would expect or want.

As a result, I have to be very careful about what I take when I can’t sleep. I would really like to understand why I have this reaction to DPH products. Also, what can I take when I need help with sleep?