Q. I know a lot of people who have had colds lately. When I start to sneeze or have a runny nose, I take elderberry in capsules or syrup. I also take andrographis, astragalus and echinacea.
Why these remedies work, I haven’t a clue. But I have found they have to be from a reputable herb company or they may not work. With these herbs, I have stopped many a virus trying to make in-roads into my respiratory system.
A. Modern medicine has not been very successful in combating the common cold. There are no drugs approved by the Food and Drug Administration to speed healing of this condition.
Data suggests, however, that echinacea has antiviral activity (Virology Journal, Sept. 9, 2020). So do elderberry and andrographis. Echinacea, andrographis and astragalus also appear to stimulate the immune system (Alternative and Complementary Therapies, Feb. 1, 2018).
We would love to see randomized clinical trials testing these herbs against viral infections. However, there are a lot of obstacles to this type of study (Pharmaceuticals, July 2011). Many different viruses cause “cold” symptoms, and it is difficult to figure out which one may be responsible for an individual’s misery. Moreover, as you have noted, the quality of herbal supplements can vary.
Q. My feet turn red and burn at night so I cannot fall asleep. I have tried going to bed with an ice pack or applying cream, but nothing has helped. My podiatrist could offer no help.
A. It can be challenging to diagnose why feet burn. However, one common cause is peripheral neuropathy. Please ask your physician if this nerve disorder may be contributing to your discomfort.
Check with her about supplements such as alpha-lipoic acid, benfotiamine and acetyl L-carnitine. These are sometimes helpful (Cureus, June 8, 2022; Diabetes Research and Clinical Practice, April 2022; Nutrients, Oct. 23, 2020).