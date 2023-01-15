Q. I know a lot of people who have had colds lately. When I start to sneeze or have a runny nose, I take elderberry in capsules or syrup. I also take andrographis, astragalus and echinacea.

Why these remedies work, I haven’t a clue. But I have found they have to be from a reputable herb company or they may not work. With these herbs, I have stopped many a virus trying to make in-roads into my respiratory system.