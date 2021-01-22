It’s hard to believe that a drug that’s been around for 120 years and costs pennies a day could still produce surprising benefits. Of course, we are describing aspirin.
You may think of acetylsalicylic acid (ASA or aspirin) as a headache remedy or something to take when your knees hurt. There is, however, increasing evidence that the lowly aspirin has anti-cancer effects.
Lest you think this is a brand-new discovery, researchers have been studying the drug’s power against cancer for at least 30 years (New England Journal of Medicine, Dec. 5, 1991). That’s when investigators from the American Cancer Society reported that: “Regular aspirin use at low doses may reduce the risk of fatal colon cancer.”
Since then, many other scientists have found that aspirin appears to have anti-cancer activity against a wide range of tumors. In a clinical trial of people who had been diagnosed with ovarian, prostate, lung or colorectal cancer, people taking aspirin at least three times a week were significantly less likely to die prematurely (JAMA Network Open, Dec. 2, 2019). The effect was strongest for colorectal cancer. However, benefits have also been found for prostate cancer (Cancer Treatment and Research Communications, Dec. 8, 2020) and pancreatic cancer (Journal of BUON, September-October 2020).
Lung cancer, leukemia, gastric cancer and esophageal cancer all seem to be less common among people who use aspirin regularly (Annals of Translational Medicine, October 2020).
A recent meta-analysis of 38 observational studies with nearly 2 million participants found that women who took aspirin were less likely to get breast cancer (Medicine, Sept. 18, 2020). This was especially true for “reducing the risk of hormone receptor positive tumors or in situ breast tumors” in postmenopausal women.
As important as it is to reduce the risk of developing cancer, preventing its spread is just as critical. There are a number of studies that suggest aspirin can help in this process. The authors of a systematic review concluded (PLOS One, April 20, 2016): “It appears likely that low-dose aspirin has a beneficial role as an adjunct treatment of cancer. Reductions in mortality are shown in colon cancer, probably in prostate cancer and possibly in breast and individual studies of several other cancers also suggest benefit.”
There is also evidence that when aspirin is used in combination with more conventional cancer treatments it can improve survival. Scientists hypothesize that the antiplatelet properties of aspirin may help prevent tumor progression (Platelets, December 2018). Platelets are the sticky part of blood that allow it to clot.
Aspirin, even in relatively small doses, is not benign. It can lead to stomach irritation and bleeding ulcers. Aspirin can also interact with many other drugs to increase the risk for hemorrhage. That’s why no one should ever undertake prolonged aspirin therapy without medical supervision.
People who are diagnosed with cancer should ask the oncology team whether aspirin would be safe or effective for their individual tumors. Because cancer treatment is so complex, aspirin will not be appropriate in many situations.
Joe Graedon is a pharmacologist. Teresa Graedon holds a doctorate in medical anthropology and is a nutrition expert.
