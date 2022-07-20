Q. I was fascinated by your article on skeeter syndrome, because I, too, have suffered for weeks with itchy, swollen mosquito bites. What I use to calm a bug bite is camphor. This is the active ingredient in the gel put out by Benadryl and is also an ingredient in Vicks VapoRub.

A. The makers of Extra Strength Benadryl Itch-Stopping Gel list camphor as an “inactive” ingredient. The active ingredient is the topical antihistamine diphenhydramine. Camphor is one of the active ingredients in Vicks VapoRub.