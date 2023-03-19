Q. I suffered with “dodgy stomach” for a year: cramps, gas, low energy, brain fog. These symptoms would come and go.
My diet is already plant-based, and I am otherwise fit and healthy. My GP tested me for everything, and my labs and ultrasound results were normal. Endoscopy found “mild gastritis” and my doctor prescribed omeprazole. This helped, but my stomach never went back to 100%. I didn’t go back to my GP, because my symptoms were manageable.
After a bit of research, I started drinking cabbage juice. From day three, ALL my symptoms were completely gone!
I juice a fresh green cabbage, just a 1-inch slice daily, with a carrot and a pear. This makes a medium-sized glass of juice, which I drink first thing in the morning on an empty stomach.
I drink it down quickly, as it tastes horrible. Instantly my sinuses start to tingle, a strange but pleasant sensation. This lasts for a couple hours. I drink the same concoction again in the evening. Cabbage juice is more powerful for me than omeprazole.
A. You are not the first person to tell us that cabbage juice helped against heartburn. There is very little research on this approach, but we did find a reference from long ago: California Medicine, January 1949.
The same physician who wrote that report, Dr. Garnett Cheney, was on the faculty at Stanford University School of Medicine. He conducted a placebo-controlled trial at San Quentin Prison demonstrating a 92% “success” ratio for healing peptic ulcers with concentrated cabbage juice (California Medicine, January 1956).