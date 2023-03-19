Q. I suffered with “dodgy stomach” for a year: cramps, gas, low energy, brain fog. These symptoms would come and go.

My diet is already plant-based, and I am otherwise fit and healthy. My GP tested me for everything, and my labs and ultrasound results were normal. Endoscopy found “mild gastritis” and my doctor prescribed omeprazole. This helped, but my stomach never went back to 100%. I didn’t go back to my GP, because my symptoms were manageable.