Q. I enjoyed reading about drinking water in a special way to cure hiccups. Naturally, as a child I learned this also.
I would like to offer an even more helpful remedy: peanut butter! A spoonful of peanut butter has never failed for me. We learned of this several years ago, and it works.
A. We have been collecting hiccup remedies for nearly 50 years. Peanut butter is a popular one. However, we were chastised many years ago about the dangers of swallowing a spoonful of peanut butter.
One reader reported losing a friend who choked to death while eating 2 tablespoons of peanut butter. Other readers have shared similar stories: “I recently lost someone in my family who swallowed two spoonfuls of peanut butter. She died in minutes after choking. Not even the paramedics could do anything. I did some research and found out this is not uncommon, so peanut butter is now forbidden in my kitchen.”
Q. I can’t tolerate citrus. Even a sip of orange juice upsets my digestive tract. I fear I may not be getting enough vitamin C from my diet.
I frequently get long bouts of bronchitis during the winter. COVID-19 has me worried. Should I be taking vitamin C and if so, how much? Are there any other vitamins that might be helpful for my immune system?
A. Since you avoid citrus fruit, you may well wish to consider an ascorbic acid (vitamin C) supplement. One study compared vitamin C to azithromycin for treating acute bronchitis (Lancet, May 11, 2002). They worked equally well.
There is some suggestion that vitamin C, vitamin D and zinc all may be helpful in enhancing the immune response to COVID-19. Although high-quality studies have not yet been published, doctors at the Cleveland Clinic have described the potential benefits of such supplements (Cleveland Clinic Journal of Medicine, June 8, 2020). They write: “Because of their potential to influence immune response, ascorbic acid (vitamin C), zinc, vitamin D, and N-acetylcysteine [NAC] have been hypothesized to be useful for prevention or treatment of COVID-19.”
You can learn much more about these vitamins and zinc, including sources, doses and anticipated benefits in “Fortify Your Life: Your Guide to Vitamins, Minerals, and More” by Dr. Tieraona Low Dog. Your local library or bookstore may have a copy. You could also purchase the paperback edition in the Store at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com, under Books.
Q. I burned my arm on my oven door yesterday. I actually heard the skin sizzle as it touched the frame. It was scary.
I put it under cold water and dug out my soy sauce. I poured some on the burn. Then I decided to keep soaking a piece of paper towel in soy sauce and leaving it on the burn for about an hour.
It never blistered and I had no pain at all. I’m impressed with this trick I learned from The People’s Pharmacy.
A. Thank you for sharing your story. Cold tap water is always the best first aid for minor household burns. Soy sauce appears to be a good backup. Your trick to use a paper towel damp with soy sauce is smart.
One woman who had burned her hand put soy sauce in a rubber glove and kept it on the hand for several hours. She too had no blistering, although she had grabbed the handle of an iron skillet that had been in the oven.
