Summers are getting hotter. This year the Pacific Northwest has suffered under triple digit temperatures it has never seen before. Heat waves have baked other parts of the country as well.
Not everyone has air conditioning. And even people who do will eventually need to venture out of their homes or offices. That could put them at risk of overheating.
We were recently on a boat that started to overheat. The impeller that brings in cool water had started to fail, and the alarm sounded as the engine got into the danger zone. It could not be ignored. The captain shut down the motor and called the tow service to get back to the boat landing.
Unlike most boats and cars, humans do not come with alarms that sound off or light up when they overheat. People might not recognize the symptoms of heat exhaustion or heatstroke. Typically, people with heat exhaustion experience heavy sweating and cool, clammy skin. They often feel faint or dizzy with a rapid heart rate. Some individuals report fatigue, nausea, headache and muscle cramps. Rehydrating with electrolyte solutions or sports drinks is crucial along with rest and getting to a cool location.
Heatstroke is an emergency and requires immediate medical attention. It is characterized by high body temperature, hot skin, fast pulse, headache, dizziness, nausea and confusion. The person may pass out. Drinking fluids is potentially dangerous for someone with heatstroke.
Some medications can make you more susceptible to heat-related illnesses. Like the boat with the broken impeller, a car without a functioning radiator will overheat quickly in hot weather. Humans control heat buildup through sweat evaporating from the skin. As a consequence, medicines that interfere with sweating raise the risk for overheating.
Some common examples are antihistamines such as diphenhydramine (Benadryl) and motion sickness drugs containing dimenhydrinate (Dramamine). Prescription medications known as “anticholinergics” also reduce sweating. These include antidepressants like amitriptyline, desipramine, doxepin, imipramine and medicines for overactive bladder, including tolterodine (Detrol), oxybutynin (Ditropan), darifenacin (Enablex) or solifenacin (VESIcare).
One reader commented on this class of medications: “I am so thankful you have told us about the dangerous connection of anticholinergics to heatstroke symptoms. In the coastal Northwest we are not used to 100-degree heat that goes on for days. At night, when the outside air cools, that heat is released and temperatures inside the house rise instead of cooling off. Our body temperatures can rise just when we expect relief. Avoiding anticholinergics is very important.”
Pills for high blood pressure, especially diuretics, can lead to a loss of fluids and electrolytes. When that happens, the body may become more susceptible to high temperatures. Medications that slow heart rate, such as the beta blockers atenolol, metoprolol, nadolol or propranolol, also can complicate the body’s effort to dissipate heat through the skin.
Antipsychotic drugs are increasingly prescribed for a number of mental health problems, including depression. Such drugs also can make people vulnerable to overheating. Examples include aripiprazole (Abilify), ziprasidone (Geodon) and quetiapine (Seroquel). Many also have anticholinergic activity. An extensive list of anticholinergic drugs can be found at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
