Medical students are taught the importance of the minerals sodium and potassium. They learn to advise patients to lower their salt intake to keep their blood pressure under control.
When doctors prescribe diuretics for high blood pressure or heart failure, they are supposed to monitor potassium levels. That’s because such medications can deplete the body of potassium along with excess fluid.
Maintaining potassium within a narrow range is essential for good health. Too much or too little can lead to fatal heart rhythm changes. Muscles and nerves also require the right amount of potassium to function normally.
The mineral that often gets overlooked is magnesium. It is not part of a routine blood test and it is often forgotten during an annual physical. Doctors may request a serum magnesium test if they suspect deficiency. Some experts argue, however, that measuring magnesium in red blood cells gives a more accurate assessment.
Nearly half of American adults got less magnesium than recommended in their diets in a large survey (Nutrition Reviews, March 2012). Unfortunately, magnesium-deficient people may be more prone to Type 2 diabetes, metabolic syndrome, high blood pressure, cardiovascular complications, menstrual cramps, migraines, depression, osteoporosis, asthma and colon cancer.
Symptoms of magnesium deficiency can be subtle. They may include weakness, palpitations, insulin resistance, fatigue, migraines, slightly elevated blood pressure, muscle cramps and menstrual cramps. When the deficiency is pronounced, the symptoms become more severe. They may include nausea, vomiting, numbness or tingling of hands or feet, seizures, personality changes and coronary spasms.
The food sources richest in magnesium may not be on everyone’s menu: pumpkin seeds, chia seeds, almonds, spinach, cashews, peanuts, shredded wheat and soy milk. In general, legumes, nuts, seeds and whole grains are good sources.
Even when people are very conscientious about their diets, they may be taking medications that can undermine healthy magnesium levels. Diuretics like furosemide (Lasix), bumetanide, chlorthalidone and hydrochlorothiazide often deplete magnesium along with potassium.
Proton pump inhibitors (PPIs) for acid reflux such as dexlansoprazole (Dexilant), esomeprazole (Nexium), lansoprazole (Prevacid), omeprazole (Prilosec), pantoprazole (Protonix) and rabeprazole (Aciphex) also lead to low magnesium levels, presumably because they interfere with absorption.
— King Features