Pharmacies are busy places, even during the pandemic. Although many people are getting their medicines delivered by mail, others still need to pick them up at the drugstore. However you get your prescriptions, be sure to check that what you got is what the doctor intended.
The few studies that have been done suggest that pharmacy errors are relatively common, between 1.4% and 1.8% of all prescriptions (BMJ Open Quality, Oct. 2, 2018). One review found that the wrong drug is dispensed once in every thousand prescriptions. That may not sound bad, but with 4.22 billion prescriptions dispensed, the result is 422,000 people getting the wrong medicine. Experts estimate that a quarter of a million Americans are harmed every year as a result (Journal of the American Pharmacists Association, September-October 2020).
One reader shared an experience that demonstrates how easily this can happen: “I would like to chime in here about a medication mistake that happened with one of my prescriptions years ago. A large chain pharmacy had filled one of my prescriptions, and I picked it up. The bag had my paperwork on it, so I didn’t bother to check to make sure that the correct medication was in the bag. I got home and started to merge the medication I had left into the bottle that I had just picked up.
“I immediately realized that the medications didn’t match. I checked the new bottle and found it had someone else’s name on it, along with a different medication that I had never heard of. I checked the paperwork a second time to make sure that it had my name on it. It was just that someone else’s medication ended up in my bag!
“I headed back to the pharmacy with the bag of medication and receipts. When I arrived, the pharmacy was quite busy. A pharmacist asked if she could help me and I told her that she had given me the wrong medication. She responded that no such thing could’ve happened. I’m sure she wanted to get rid of me because of all of the customers waiting in the pharmacy area. I insisted that a mistake had been made. Finally, just to shut me up, she agreed to check the bag.
“Well, the color drained from her face when she did. She saw that indeed I had been given a bag with my paperwork attached but someone else’s medication bottle in it. She rushed to the bins and checked to see if a bag with the other patient’s paperwork was still in the bin. It was. Thankfully, my medication bottle was in the other person’s bag. She swapped them into the correct bags and handed me the bag with my name on it. (I verified that I had the correct bottle before leaving.)
“I’m glad I was paying attention and realized the medication I had been given wasn’t right. I’ve periodically wondered what might’ve happened had I not been vigilant. If we took each other’s medication, what damage could’ve happened?
“I understand that the pharmacist is human. She didn’t want to admit to making a mistake. I’m sure she didn’t want to scare other customers and have them thinking they might get the wrong medication, too.”
The moral of this story: ALWAYS check your medication before leaving the pharmacy!
Joe Graedon is a pharmacologist. Teresa Graedon holds a doctorate in medical anthropology and is a nutrition expert.
