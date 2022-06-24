Florence Nightingale has almost been forgotten, but her observations and recommendations during the 19th century are useful today in our fight against COVID-19. Born in Florence, Italy, in 1820 to a wealthy British family, she excelled in mathematics, science and languages. As a young woman, she sought training as a nurse.
That prepared her to answer the call of her government in 1854. British soldiers were fighting alongside their allies from Turkey in Crimea against Russia. Conditions for care of the wounded were abysmal. She described what she observed as “the Kingdom of Hell.”
Nightingale established standards of cleanliness and nutrition that made a huge difference for the soldiers’ recovery. Upon her return to England, she set up a nursing school that applied scientific principles to the care of the sick. In particular, she emphasized the importance of fresh air, as well as good lighting, sanitation and nutrition. The “Nightingale wards” she designed had ample cross-ventilation as well as plenty of natural light. Both were critical to a healthful environment for hospitals.
Now, virologists and epidemiologists are emphasizing the importance of Nightingale’s ideas. In the late 20th century, builders were looking for ways to save money on energy bills. As a result, they sealed buildings and cut down on fresh air circulation. Florence would be shocked to see hospitals in which windows do not open.
Our modern-day Florence Nightingale is Linsey Marr. She is a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Virginia Tech, where she leads the Applied Interdisciplinary Research in Air (AIR2) laboratory. Dr. Marr is one of the world’s foremost authorities on airborne viruses. She has provided valuable information on the aerosol transmission of SARS-CoV-2 in the spread of COVID-19. She advises people to imagine someone smoking in a closed room. If you could smell the smoke, you would also be exposed to virus.
Many Americans have stopped wearing masks and are gathering in restaurants, movie theaters and sporting arenas. As a result, the virus has been spreading again at a rapid rate.
If we want to control COVID-19 and other viral infections, we will need to take ventilation, filtration and disinfection far more seriously. A recent article in JAMA (June 7, 2022) notes that “The chances of transmission [of COVID-19] increase the longer an uninfected person stays in an enclosed space with an infected person.”
It’s time for public health authorities to focus on making it safe to breathe indoors. That will involve radical changes in air quality.
What difference could better air quality make? A study of schools in Georgia found that rates of COVID-19 were 39% lower in schools that upgraded their ventilation than in schools that did not (MMWR, May 28, 2021).
Improving air quality through better ventilation, filtration and disinfection reduces the risk of COVID-19 for everyone who uses the building. Utilizing high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters can cut exposure to viruses (MMWR, July 9, 2021).
It’s not just SARS-CoV-2 at stake. Transmission of viruses that cause influenza, colds and other respiratory infections would also be hampered by ventilation, which would make Florence Nightingale proud. Isn’t it time to invest in our health?
