Q. I have read your caution not to use a dilute bleach solution to treat athlete’s foot. My podiatrist recommended a bleach bath for my athlete’s foot, and my dermatologist agreed. Why are you opposed?

A. During World War I, field medics needed a convenient antiseptic to treat wounds. British chemist Henry Dakin developed a topical solution containing dilute chlorine bleach (sodium hypochlorite) and a buffer in sterile water.