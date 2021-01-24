Q. With so many articles citing the health benefits of ashwagandha, I figured it was worth a try. It’s not that I feel stressed out, but I did read that that this supplement would inhibit cortisol production. That sounded like a good idea.
I started taking the supplement as directed, one 300 mg pill a day in the morning before meals. All went well for a few weeks.
Then one morning I noticed big rumblings in my stomach, followed by a horrible bout of diarrhea — very similar to colonoscopy prep. I didn’t connect it to the supplement, so I took it again the next day with the same results.
I stopped the supplement, and within a few days was back to normal. After a week, I gave it another try and experienced the same results again. It is clear my body and ashwagandha are not compatible.
Is this a common occurrence? Can use of this supplement produce serious complications?
A. Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) has a reputation as a calming herb. It is popular in Ayurvedic medicine for easing anxiety and insomnia, and promoting vitality.
There is some scientific research to support its use for easing anxiety, arthritis, neurodegenerative and cardiovascular conditions (Journal of Ethnopharmacology, Jan. 10, 2021). Although some people experience digestive upset, most studies have not found significant problems (Complementary Therapies in Medicine, Dec. 15, 2020). That said, you are not the first person to report severe diarrhea as a side effect.
Q. My hypothyroidism was undiagnosed for 10 years. I had severe depression and weight gain; my life was completely off the tracks. I was finally diagnosed, but all the doctors wanted me to take Synthroid. I wasn’t happy about that idea, based on what I’d read online.
I finally found a doctor I really like. He insisted on my taking Armour, as he felt it was more appropriate. Two weeks after starting it, my depression just disappeared. Eventually, so did 30 pounds. The other doctors still want me on Synthroid, but I refuse to change from Armour. It feels like it saved my life.
A. Although many doctors prefer to use levothyroxine (Levothroid, Levoxyl, Synthroid, Thyquidity, Tirosint) alone to treat people with hypothyroidism, there is growing recognition that not everyone responds equally well to this treatment (Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism, Sept. 1, 2020).
Many people do fine on levothyroxine, but some proportion continue to experience symptoms (Thyroid, October 2020). Such individuals may feel better on combination therapy.
Desiccated thyroid extract (Armour, Nature-Throid) contains both levothyroxine (T4) and the active hormone triiodothyronine (T3). Genetic differences in the way that enzymes convert T4 to T3 may account for individual variations in people’s response to therapy.
You can learn more about the use of desiccated thyroid extract and the research on genetic variation in thyroid-related enzymes in our eGuide to Thyroid Hormones. This online resource is located in the Health eGuides section of www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
Q. People who have had a gastric sleeve procedure may develop vitamin B12 deficiency. I became aware of this when I started feeling like a dead slug and started researching the symptoms.
After taking a supplement daily, I noticed a difference in about three days. I continue to take vitamin B12 and now feel well.
A. Weight-loss surgeries like yours can make it much harder for people to absorb adequate nutrients. We trust your doctor is monitoring your vitamin status on a regular basis.
