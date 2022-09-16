Doctors often warn patients about certain types of side effects. When they prescribe an antibiotic like amoxicillin, they probably mention digestive tract upset. If health professionals write prescriptions for the blood pressure pill lisinopril, there is a likelihood they will warn about dizziness or cough.

Patients who are told about side effects such as headache, dizziness, diarrhea, fatigue or rash rarely resist the prescriptions. These seem like relatively minor adverse reactions that can easily be reversed by stopping the medicines.