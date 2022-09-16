Doctors often warn patients about certain types of side effects. When they prescribe an antibiotic like amoxicillin, they probably mention digestive tract upset. If health professionals write prescriptions for the blood pressure pill lisinopril, there is a likelihood they will warn about dizziness or cough.
Patients who are told about side effects such as headache, dizziness, diarrhea, fatigue or rash rarely resist the prescriptions. These seem like relatively minor adverse reactions that can easily be reversed by stopping the medicines.
One complication of drug therapy that is rarely mentioned, however, is forgetfulness. No one wants to experience brain fog or memory problems.
It might be hard to distinguish between drug-induced cognitive dysfunction and memory loss that could be attributed to aging. Side effects of medications that mess with the mind may sneak up so gradually that people have a hard time recognizing them.
Drugs that interfere with the brain chemical acetylcholine are especially worrisome. Doctors have known for more than 100 years that anticholinergic medications can lead to memory problems.
At the turn of the 20th century, German obstetricians used a powerful anticholinergic drug called scopolamine together with morphine during labor and delivery. This drug combination created something they referred to as “twilight sleep.”
The new mothers did not remember the pain of childbirth. The doctors referred to this state as “clouded consciousness with complete forgetfulness.”
At that time, doctors assumed that the effect wore off quickly and there was no reason to worry about other anticholinergic medications. Now, however, research indicates that regular exposure to such drugs may interfere with cognitive ability later in life.
A recent review of the medical literature concluded that anticholinergic drugs could increase the risk for dementia (Neuroscience and Biobehavioral Reviews, August 2021). In particular, the authors identify drugs to treat overactive bladder, Parkinson’s disease and depression as contributing to the risk.
People who take several different drugs with anticholinergic effects may be especially vulnerable. That’s because the combined “burden” of reduced acetylcholine activity can hinder brain function (Clinical Drug Investigation, April 2021).
Scores of drugs have anticholinergic activity. To find a comprehensive list of such medications, you may wish to search our website www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
Another category of drugs that may have an impact on cognitive function is called benzodiazepines (Journal of Affective Disorders, Oct. 1, 2022). These are also referred to as anti-anxiety medications. Familiar names include alprazolam, clonazepam, diazepam and lorazepam.
Sleeping pills may also contribute to forgetfulness in some people. Benzos have often been prescribed for insomnia, but they are associated with cognitive impairment in middle-aged and older people (Frontiers in Human Neuroscience, Dec. 9, 2021).
One medication that is easily overlooked is an over-the-counter antihistamine. Diphenhydramine is found in dozens of cold and allergy remedies as well as nighttime (“PM”) pain relievers. It, too, has been associated with cognitive impairment (American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry, March-April 2003).
Anyone who suspects that a medication is interfering with brain function should discuss this possibility with the prescriber. There may be alternatives that do not pose this challenging complication.
In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email them via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.