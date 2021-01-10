Q. I grew up in the Missouri Ozarks where wild black walnut trees abounded, and I enjoyed them each year in late fall. We had to remove the dried husks (being dry told us they were ready!) and then cracked them with a claw hammer. Cracking them in this manner took special skills, as hitting them too hard would destroy the nut meats inside. We became skilled at carefully opening them just enough to remove perfect walnut halves, a premium treat for snacking and highly coveted by our moms for baking delectable holiday treats, such as Mrs. Johnson’s walnut/date pinwheel cookies.
I now eat about 3 tablespoons of black walnuts with each bowl of breakfast cereal, along with a couple of teaspoons of dried currants, 2 teaspoons of dried cranberries and maybe a teaspoon of blackstrap molasses. My question is whether there is any difference between the two types of walnuts in terms of their heart benefits. They have very different flavors. I prefer the stronger flavor of the Missouri Ozark black walnuts myself.
A. We appreciate your reminiscence and wish we had a recipe for Mrs. Johnson’s cookies. Your breakfast cereal adornments sound delicious and very healthful.
There are some differences between English walnuts (Juglans regia) and black walnuts (Juglans nigra). About 10 years ago, Wisconsin scientists found that an ounce of English walnuts maintained the flexibility of blood vessels after a high-fat meal (Journal of Medicinal Food, September 2011). The same amount of black walnuts did not. However, the phytonutrients in black walnuts may have anticancer activity (Molecules, October 2020).
Q. I wanted to share an experience I had when I radically changed my diet for a month. I am 48 and had what I would call mild joint pain noticeable when getting up off the floor or doing certain yoga movements. I thought it was just normal aging until I spent three weeks at a clinic in Switzerland researching their Alzheimer’s disease protocol for my father.
They tested me for foods that were creating an inflammatory response and treated me with vitamins and homeopathic remedies. I was able to strictly adhere to the diet and supplements for a month after I returned home. One day, I was amazed to realize that all of my joint pain was gone. I could bend over, squat, stand up and stretch with absolutely no pain! I had eliminated gluten, dairy and eggs, which were identified as my food allergies. What kind of research is going on in this area? My experience was proof to me that there is a link.
A. Thanks for a fascinating story. Some researchers examining non-celiac gluten sensitivity have found it linked to joint pain as well as brain fog and other symptoms (World Journal of Gastroenterology, April 14, 2018). There may be a connection with autoimmune conditions.
Others who are interested in a variety of strategies including home remedies may find our eGuide to Alternatives for Arthritis of value. This online resource is available in the Health eGuides section at www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.
The connection between food allergies and arthritis is controversial. Some rodent research suggests that milk allergies might contribute, but human studies have not confirmed this (Nutrients, Oct. 15, 2020).
