The Food and Drug Administration has long reassured physicians, pharmacists, patients and hospital administrators that generic drugs are every bit as good as their brand-name counterparts. Is the data it relies on reliable?
The agency requires generic drug companies to demonstrate something called bioequivalence. It’s a big word that means the active ingredient of the copycat medicine gets into the body and does its job just like the original brand-name product.
Generic drug companies do not have to conduct clinical trials to prove effectiveness, so they can charge a fraction of the original price. But they do have to establish that blood levels are comparable in patients. That is the linchpin for drug approvals by the FDA and other drug regulatory agencies around the world.
Frequently, generic drug manufacturers rely upon third party testing companies called contract research organizations (CROs) for bioequivalence testing. The data generated by these contractors is critical for regulatory approval.
The European Medicines Agency recently recommended that more than a hundred generic drugs be pulled off the market. According to the EMA, “The recommendation comes after irregularities were found in how the CRO carried out bioequivalence studies, which raised serious concerns about the company’s quality management system and the reliability of data from that site.” The CRO in question is Synchron Research Services, located in Ahmedabad, India.
European regulators are not the only ones who have found data that may be unreliable. In the fall of 2021, the FDA cited “a substantial data integrity problem” at two CROs (Pink Sheet, Oct. 11, 2021). One was Synchron, while the other was Panexcell Clinical Lab, located in Navi Mumbai, India. According to Pink Sheet reporter Derrick Gingery, “... the FDA determined after an extensive investigation that all study data from both firms should be rejected.”
One might imagine that the FDA would follow the example of European regulators and act to get the relevant drugs off the market. Instead, the agency announced in September 2021: “FDA is changing the therapeutic equivalence rating to ‘BX’ for any approved ANDA [abbreviated new drug application] that relied on data from Synchron or Panexcell. A ‘BX’ rating indicates data reviewed by the agency are insufficient to determine therapeutic equivalence (substitutability) of the generic product to its brand name product. A drug with a ‘BX’ rating is still approved and can be prescribed but is not recommended as automatically substitutable at the pharmacy (or by a pharmacist) for the brand-name drug.”
This issue may seem too technical to be of much interest to ordinary people. What it means in practice, though, is that the FDA is not banning any of the questionable drugs from the American marketplace. Instead, it is counting on busy pharmacists to figure out which generic drugs are not considered reliable.
What does that mean for you? Can you trust your generic medicine? This is not the first time that data from CROs has been questioned. The Europeans provide a complete list of products and manufacturers that are under suspicion. Because the FDA is not as transparent about such drugs, neither physicians nor patients have an easy way to evaluate the quality of their generic medicine.
