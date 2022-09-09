Statins were first marketed in 1987. You might think that after 35 years we would know everything there is to know about this class of cholesterol-lowering medications. Surprisingly, health care professionals are still arguing over statin side effects.

We recently received pharmacy-based recommendations about muscle pain linked to statins. The message seems to be that people who complain that their muscles hurt while taking statins may be imagining such complications. Any perceived pain is not really caused by the medication but is either psychosomatic or brought on by something else, such as low levels of vitamin D or a sluggish thyroid gland.