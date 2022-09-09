Statins were first marketed in 1987. You might think that after 35 years we would know everything there is to know about this class of cholesterol-lowering medications. Surprisingly, health care professionals are still arguing over statin side effects.
We recently received pharmacy-based recommendations about muscle pain linked to statins. The message seems to be that people who complain that their muscles hurt while taking statins may be imagining such complications. Any perceived pain is not really caused by the medication but is either psychosomatic or brought on by something else, such as low levels of vitamin D or a sluggish thyroid gland.
The United States Preventive Services Task Force is, in its words, “an independent, volunteer panel of national experts in disease prevention and evidence-based medicine.” It recently issued updated statin guidelines (JAMA, Aug. 23/30, 2022). In addition to discussing who should take drugs like atorvastatin, rosuvastatin and simvastatin to prevent heart disease, these experts weighed in on statin side effects.
They concluded that: “Evidence from trials in the general adult population shows that statins are not associated with an increased risk of myalgia, elevated alanine aminotransferase levels or cognitive harms compared with placebo. Almost all trials did not find an association between statin use and incidence of diabetes ...”
In plain English, the USPSTF experts conclude that statins do not cause muscle pain or harm. They also state that such drugs do not cause liver or kidney damage, memory or cognitive problems, diabetes or cataracts. The task force also attributes patient complaints to “expectations” or “nocebo effects.” In other words, if people complain of an adverse statin reaction, it is basically all in their heads.
Not all physicians agree. An editorial published in JAMA Internal Medicine (Aug. 23, 2022) notes: “However, in clinical practice, adverse events are commonly reported with use of statins. For example, in observational data, statin-associated muscle symptoms affect up to 1 in 10 individuals.”
Although health care professionals can’t seem to agree about statin side effects, many readers have presented their experience. For example, one reader related: “In March 2018, I went to the ER with a suspected heart attack. The symptoms were severe back muscle pain and left arm pain. Thorough tests (EKG, CT scan, blood tests) showed my arteries were clear and I have no sign of heart disease. Still, I was in such agonizing pain that even morphine didn’t help.
“As advised, I saw my doctor the next day. She told me to stop taking the simvastatin that had been prescribed by a previous physician. In two weeks, my muscle pain was gone and has not returned. Prior to this incident, I had been having painful spasms in my back muscles for 15 months, was beginning to have trouble going up stairs and would get out of breath easily. All those symptoms are gone. I am glad I found a doctor who listens.”
Thousands of other readers have reported serious muscle pain, changes in blood sugar and cognitive challenges while taking statins. If they discontinue the statin under medical supervision, the problems frequently resolve. That’s what convinces us that statin side effects are real and not imaginary.
In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email them via their website: www.PeoplesPharmacy.com.