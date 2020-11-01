Q. You recently wrote about coffee raising cholesterol. Apparently, though, if you use a filter to brew your coffee, it won’t do this.
My coffee klatch friends want to know if a reusable metal mesh filter works as well.
A. We have yet to find a study comparing metal mesh to paper filters with regard to cafestol and kahweol. These are the compounds in coffee that raise cholesterol.
Brazilian scientists found that very porous paper filters, especially those with microperforations, let through a lot more of these chemicals (Food Research International, June 2018). Another study found that metal mesh filters used in India were just as effective as paper filters in removing cafestol and kahweol (Nutrition Journal, May 15, 2011). We conclude that a fine metal mesh filter is probably a very reasonable substitute for paper filters when you make your morning brew.
There is one caveat about metal filters, though. Some readers like to add cinnamon to their coffee to lower blood sugar. Do not put cinnamon in a metal filter since the powdered spice can cause a mess and is difficult to remove.
Q. I bought a bidet after a trip to Europe. I used to have frequent urinary tract infections, but I haven’t had one since I started using my bidet! I love it. When I move, it will go with me.
A. We have heard from a number of readers who share your enthusiasm for a bidet toilet seat that squirts warm water on the bottom for hygiene. We couldn’t find research demonstrating that bidet use reduces urinary tract infections. Some people have actually worried that bidets might increase the risk for UTIs.
One three-year follow-up web survey in Japan reported that bidet users were no more likely to develop UTIs than nonusers (Epidemiology and Infection, April 2018).
