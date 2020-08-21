No doubt you have heard the expression, “Don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good.” This concept could be applied to the contentious issue of face masks.
The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, wrote with colleagues that “broad adoption of cloth face coverings is a civic duty ...” (JAMA, July 14, 2020). In their editorial, the doctors acknowledge that we don’t have scientifically rigorous randomized controlled trials proving the efficacy of cloth face masks. But we have evidence that they can be helpful in this pandemic.
As quoted in a Wall Street Journal article (July 27, 2020), Dr. Redfield “believes the pandemic could be brought under control over the next four to eight weeks if ‘we could get everybody to wear a mask right now.’”
In the vein of perfect vs. good, Redfield and his colleagues recognize that “Some have raised concerns that homemade face coverings made from household fabrics may be inferior compared with commercially manufactured products.” However, even a bandana can trap many exhaled respiratory particles that can carry infection. Moreover, even though cloth face masks don’t prevent every tiny particle from getting through when a person inhales, they reduce the viral load.
A study published in JAMA (July 14, 2020) reported that when health care workers and patients all wore face masks, the rate of transmission of COVID-19 in a large hospital system dropped dramatically.
In another instance, two hairstylists at a salon in Springfield, Missouri, were diagnosed with COVID-19. Just prior to their diagnosis, they cut 139 clients’ hair. However, the stylists and their clients were wearing masks throughout the interactions. None of the clients subsequently came down with the coronavirus.
The most recent example of the value of wearing face masks in public comes from an inadvertent natural experiment in Kansas. Early in July the governor issued an order that face masks would be mandatory in public buildings. Officials in 90 counties of the state resisted this order. However, in 15 counties officials complied and people wore masks.
Although it is not a RCT, this experiment was revealing. The counties that refused mandatory masks acted as a control. Their COVID-19 infection rates were substantially higher than those in the counties that followed the masking order.
According to Dr. Lee Norman, secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment: “In the counties with no mask mandate, there is no decrease in the number of cases per capita ... The bottom line is, Do masks work? Here, in this natural experiment called Kansas ... some counties have been the control group with no masks and some have been the experimental group with masks being worn. The experimental group is winning the battle. All of the improvement in the case development comes from those counties wearing masks.”
Masks are not perfect, even N95 respirators. Nevertheless, they are better than no protection. Until we have effective treatments or protective vaccines, they are an important tool in preventing illness and death from COVID-19.
