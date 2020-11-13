Drug interactions are the Achilles heel of both medicine and pharmacy. That’s because research on this complicated problem is often lacking. In addition, physicians and pharmacists rely on databases that may be inaccurate or outdated, not to mention confusing.
Sometimes one drug cancels out the benefits of another. Other times a combination leads to unanticipated complications. Such is the case with antibiotics and oral contraceptives.
Decades ago, we warned women that taking an antibiotic might render their birth control pills less effective. Such a combination could lead to an unexpected pregnancy.
Several women have written to us that they were not warned about the possibility of an interaction between their antibiotic and their birth control pills. Here are a few examples:
“I went to urgent care for a bad sore throat last night and was diagnosed with strep. They very carefully noted relationship status and birth control (Tri-Previfem) in my freshly created record. I was prescribed penicillin for 10 days. At no point was I told the antibiotic might interact with my birth control.” With considerable effort, this reader discovered for herself that there was the possibility of an interaction.
Another reader didn’t find out until it was too late: “I am pregnant, and I believe it is because of an antibiotic my doctor prescribed. He says that is impossible and that I must have skipped a pill. I am extremely conscientious about my birth control pills. It makes me mad that he is treating me like an airhead.”
We certainly appreciate the outrage. No one should be treated like an airhead or told that an interaction like this is “impossible.” As researchers recently noted, “an unintended pregnancy is a life-changing event” (BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine, online, Aug. 18, 2020).
We heard from another woman:
“I am seven months pregnant although I never missed a single day of my birth control pills. But when I came down with bronchitis, the doctor prescribed an antibiotic. Neither the physician nor the pharmacist warned me about a potential interaction, and I was too sick to think about my oral contraceptive not working.
“Although my significant other and I have been together for some time, we are not married. Try to imagine the havoc this has caused in both our lives. When pregnancy occurs out of your control, you cannot begin to imagine the possible damage, the heartache and the worry. I hope that more people tell their stories, and that something can be done to warn users of oral contraceptives.”
When we wrote about these potential interactions in the past, we often heard from physicians and pharmacists who were quite defensive. They denied that antibiotics could have any such impact on oral contraceptives.
This interaction remains controversial and drug interaction databases are ambiguous. The British researchers we cited above conducted a study on women’s reports of their experiences. They conclude: “Compared with control medicines, unintended pregnancies were seven times more commonly reported with antibiotics ... This study provides a signal that antibacterial drugs may reduce the efficacy of hormonal contraceptives.”
They recommend that prescribers warn women that antibiotics may impair the effectiveness of their birth control pills. Women should be encouraged to use extra precautions such as barrier contraceptives while taking antibiotics.
Joe Graedon is a pharmacologist. Teresa Graedon holds a doctorate in medical anthropology and is a nutrition expert. Their syndicated radio show can be heard on public radio. In their column, Joe and Teresa Graedon answer letters from readers. Write to them in care of King Features, 628 Virginia Drive, Orlando, FL 32803, or email them via their website:
—King Features