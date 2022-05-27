Anxiety is a normal part of life. If you see a policeman’s blue light flashing behind you, adrenaline will start to surge. Standing up in front of an audience also can make many people anxious.
Tens of millions of people are suffering from anxiety these days. That’s in part because of frightening headlines about COVID-19, war and the economy.
For centuries, people have used alcohol to try to calm their nerves. The trouble is that this drug creates more problems than it solves.
Doctors began prescribing sedatives in the 19th century. Chloral hydrate was an early version.
Barbiturates were synthesized around the same time, but doctors did not start prescribing them until the turn of the 20th century. While they proved useful as anesthetics, people also took them to deal with insomnia or anxiety. Gradually, however, the downsides of these drugs became known. Some high-profile overdose deaths led to barbiturates being classified as controlled substances subject to strict limits on prescribing.
Physicians treating patients for anxiety (or anxiety-induced insomnia) turned next to benzodiazepines (“benzos”). The first was chlordiazepoxide (Librium), followed soon afterwards by diazepam (Valium). Drugs in this category are still prescribed, although they are often considered inappropriate for older adults.
One reason for concern is a connection with dementia. Susan wrote: “I read about a study that showed an increased risk of dementia in elderly patients taking clonazepam. My mother has been on this medication for about 18 months since my father died. (She’s now 87.)
“My sister and I are definitely noticing signs of confusion, memory problems and cognitive impairment. We wonder if it’s related to this drug.”
The connection between benzos and dementia is controversial. One recent review concluded that there seems to be an association in older adults (European Geriatric Medicine, February 2022). Another analysis questioned the linkage and calls for future research to assess this risk carefully (British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology, February 2022).
We do know that such drugs can be challenging to discontinue. Brenda offered her story: “I took Xanax [alprazolam] for 20 years, never more than prescribed (0.5 milligrams at night and half that at noon). Gradually, I weaned myself down to just half. Then I decided to get off it entirely, so I only took a quarter of a tablet for a long time.
“I started having severe dizzy spells that made me fall to the floor. I had no idea it was withdrawal from Xanax. Once I stopped altogether, I started having more symptoms, like severe shaking.
“When the shaking happened, I took half a pill, and the shaking stopped. My doctor switched me to Valium [diazepam], which worked well at first. Now it’s two years later, and I’m having anxiety symptoms. I’ve been told it’s because I have reached tolerance.”
What Brenda’s doctors did was substitute a long-acting benzo for a shorter-acting one. That doesn’t do anything for her underlying anxiety and won’t be much easier to stop.
Discontinuation of anti-anxiety agents can take many weeks of very gradual tapering under medical supervision. Non-drug approaches to managing anxiety, such as cognitive behavioral therapy, offer another option.
