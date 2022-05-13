Have you been sniffling, sneezing and snorting? Assuming you do not have COVID-19, there is a good chance you are suffering from spring allergies. This is the season when many plants release their pollen. For sensitive people, that means misery.
Chances are good that you have seen television commercials for a wide variety of symptomatic treatments. There are oral antihistamines such as loratadine (Claritin), cetirizine (Zyrtec) and levocetirizine (Xyzal). The Claritin commercials promote spring as the “Most Wonderful Time of the Year.” As the family comes rushing downstairs to embrace the great outdoors, the announcer says, “Claritin provides non-drowsy symptom relief from over 200 indoor and outdoor allergens day after day.”
The Xyzal owl tells allergy sufferers that “bedtime means it’s time to take Xyzal.” He concludes, “Be wise, all. Take Xyzal.”
There is one drawback to using antihistamines for the entire allergy season. Stopping them suddenly after months of use can lead to unbearable itching that may last six weeks or longer.
Then there are corticosteroid nasal sprays. Products such as fluticasone (Flonase) and triamcinolone (Nasacort) have been joined on over-the-counter shelves by mometasone (Nasonex). In the Flonase commercial, an enormous green monster rises out of the earth, while the narrator tells us, “Allergies don’t have to be scary.” Apparently, one person on Earth got that message. He watches with interest while the others scream and flee. That’s because he sprayed Flonase in his nose before leaving home.
Such steroid nasal sprays are effective against allergy symptoms. However, they can cause side effects of their own, including changes in the sense of smell or taste. Long-term use may increase the risk for cataracts.
One kind of allergy medicine that you probably won’t see advertised on television is cromolyn (NasalCrom). This drug works differently from steroids as well as antihistamines.
Rather than counteracting histamine after its release or calming chemicals in the nose with cortisone-like compounds, cromolyn stabilizes mast cells. That keeps them from reacting to allergens and discharging inflammatory agents.
The origins of this medication are in a natural remedy called bishop’s weed (Ammi visnaga). The prescription drug NasalCrom was introduced in 1983. It went over the counter in 1997. Not all pharmacies stock NasalCrom, but it is available online.
The drug is considered quite safe, although some people experience temporary sneezing or irritation. The biggest downside is that the instructions say it should be used three or four times a day, which can be inconvenient.
— King Features