Q. I would like to share a testimonial on aloe vera for burn relief. I burned my fingers quite badly while cooking. Because cold water is the most commonly recommended remedy, I soaked my hand for half an hour (several times). Although I’ve had success with this remedy before, it did not work.

I called my health plan (Kaiser Permanente), and the advice nurse recommended aloe vera. Almost instantly, it essentially eliminated the pain. I can’t say for sure that it expedited healing, but that was my perception.