What does it take to be a good patient? For many busy health care professionals, it means a person who takes their pills, does what they’re told and doesn’t ask too many questions.
We understand that time pressure can make it difficult for a clinician to address lots of questions. But an activated patient who has made an effort to inform themself is in a much better position to participate in shared health care decision making.
We received this letter from an engaged patient:
“I have experienced potentially serious issues because of doctors who brushed off my concerns. To set a framework for the situation, it is necessary to go back to 1998. My internist stressed the importance of self-monitoring.
Acting upon his comments, each morning I began to take my weight, blood pressure, glucose reading and pulse. I entered the data into a spreadsheet and took it with me whenever I went to a doctor, along with a list of medications and a detailed description of whatever the medical problems were for the appointment.
“The doctors loved it, as it helped to provide focused attention on whatever the issues were. The second benefit to this data collecting system was that it provided instant feedback, allowing me to monitor myself. I could see what impact a change in medication had on me.
“The latest lifesaver involved a visit to the cardiologist who has been seeing me for almost a decade. I have had a pacemaker implant for about 12 years and never had a problem. Another element in this episode was that my internist switched me to Bydureon for my diabetes about six months earlier.
“At this point in time, I was experiencing heart palpitations and tachycardia. In addition, a host of other issues had arisen, including digestive problems and a slow but constant loss of weight. The palpitations were, at times, severe. Sitting in his office, my pulse was 115 beats per minute. He was obviously concerned and scheduled several tests, but here is where the situation fell off the rails.
“I told him that I noticed about 30 minutes after taking atorvastatin at bedtime, the palpitations dramatically increased. He was quite sure that the statin was not to blame. Although he noted that I had been switched to Bydureon, he said that was not a factor.
“Reluctantly, he agreed that I might stop taking the atorvastatin. Within two days, I noted a host of changes. My blood pressure readings normalized. My weight stabilized. The digestive problems vanished, and my heart rhythm became normal.
“Since stopping the statin, my blood glucose levels are better than they have been in years. My walking pulse rate returned to what it used to be a long time ago, and I felt 10 years younger. I am once again fully engaged in my exercise program, including a weekly golf game in which I walk the 18 holes. I also ride my bike at least 10 miles a day, and my pulse rate becomes normal within 15 minutes of completing intense activity.
“I am now working with my internist to see if I can reintroduce a statin without causing serious problems.”
This activated patient demonstrates the value of careful record keeping and dialog with the doctor. He is an excellent role model for anyone with chronic health conditions taking multiple medications.
— King Features