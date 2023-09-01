You may have heard that you should be avoiding extra salt. That advice has been standard for many decades. The American Heart Association “recommends no more than 2,300 mg a day and an ideal limit of less than 1,500 mg per day for most adults, especially for those with high blood pressure.”

Such a policy may be helpful for many people, but it actually could put some individuals at risk. A few years ago, we heard from a reader who had been avoiding salt conscientiously for years:

