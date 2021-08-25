If you visit your health care provider for an annual checkup, there is a very good chance you will have your blood analyzed to determine your risk for heart disease. Included in the test will likely be total cholesterol, “bad” LDL cholesterol, “good” HDL cholesterol and triglycerides.
Likely to be missing from the standard blood workup is something called lipoprotein(a). It is often abbreviated Lp(a) and referred to as “Lp little a.” This often-overlooked blood lipid may be contributing to many preventable heart attacks.
Perhaps one reason doctors have ignored Lp(a) for so long is that they couldn’t prescribe anything for it. More than one person in five has an elevated level of this cholesterol-transport protein. However, it doesn’t appear to change much with diet. Statins to lower cholesterol actually raise levels of Lp(a).
A review found that “statins significantly increase plasma Lp(a) levels” (European Heart Journal, June 21, 2020). Even after LDL is lowered significantly, high Lp(a) contributes persistent risk for cardiovascular events (Current Cardiology Reports, July 1, 2021).
This is not welcome news. That’s because many physicians believe that statins are one-stop shopping when it comes to heart health. The idea that drugs such as atorvastatin, pravastatin or simvastatin could actually raise a cardiac risk factor like Lp(a) comes as a shock. It’s a little like driving with your foot on the brake as well as the accelerator.
Some people have heart attacks despite taking statins. When that happens health care providers may not have an explanation. But elevated Lp(a) levels could be to blame.
Earlier this year, we heard from a reader: “You probably saved my life with your article on Lp(a). I have four grandparents and two parents who had heart attacks or strokes.
“I had never heard of Lp(a), and now I know how to lower it. I read Robert Kowalski’s book, ‘The New 8-Week Cholesterol Cure.’ He quotes numerous reputable studies where sustained-release niacin lowers Lp(a) as much as 33 to 50 percent. I have begun taking it.
“My husband has taken this supplement for years to control his cholesterol. He told a cholesterol statin researcher about it, and that guy started taking it instead of a statin.”
Although scientists have known for decades that niacin can lower this cholesterol-protein particle, they discourage its use (Progress in Cardiovascular Diseases, May-June 2020). They worry that niacin has been associated with adverse effects such as flushing, itching, dizziness, headache, nausea or vomiting. It can raise blood sugar and liver enzymes.
Some doctors may also prescribe aspirin for people with high levels of Lp(a) (Drugs in Context, Sept. 4, 2019).
Clinical trials are currently underway to test an entirely new class of medication for lowering Lp(a). The HORIZON trial is testing the safety and effectiveness of “antisense oligonucleotides” (ASO). Results are expected in 2024.
We suspect that the new ASO drugs will be quite pricey. Once they hit the market, you will be hearing a lot more about the dangers of high levels of Lp(a).
In the meantime, some cardiologists prescribe alirocumab (Praluent) or evolocumab (Repatha) for ultra-high-risk patients. Although these PCSK9 inhibitors were designed to lower LDL cholesterol, they also modestly lower Lp(a). Perhaps this risk factor will soon get the attention and respect it deserves.
