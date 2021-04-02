We have been writing about statin-type cholesterol-lowering drugs for more than three decades. You might think that after all that time, people would be bored. That does not seem to be the case, however.
A physician recently wrote to chastise us: “I write about your article, Can Statins Cause Transient Global Amnesia? I agree with your remarks except the first part. To begin your piece, you wrote:
“’Statins remain controversial.’ Then you say: ‘Most physicians insist they protect the heart.’
Taken together, these remarks will cause many people to believe that statins are inappropriately prescribed by doctors and that they are not really beneficial. That contradicts the guidelines of all orthodox American medical groups. Those who deny the value of statins for the population as a whole do not represent the standard view.
“Physicians do not ‘insist’ that statins protect the heart. Evidence proves that they protect the heart and other organs too.
“You do your readers a disservice by casting unwarranted doubt on this valuable class of drug. Mountains of solid medical research from all over the globe show the very favorable risk/benefit ratio of these drugs.
“There are some controversial issues associated with statins. (1) What side effects do they cause? (2) Are there some groups where the risk/benefit ratio does not favor their use?
“Any drug can cause side effects. I believe that statins cause cognitive changes in some people, along with other undesirable side effects. Some people cannot tolerate statins, but the vast majority can use statins without problems. If statins make you sick, you should work with your doctor to change the medicine.
“The main point for your readers is this: For the millions of Americans who meet the guideline criteria, the benefits far outweigh the risks.”
We appreciate this physician’s perspective, and we agree that the controversies around statins concern side effects and the balance of benefit to risk.
People don’t always understand the absolute benefit of statins. For example, a Lipitor ad many years ago stated enthusiastically that this drug (atorvastatin) lowered the risk of heart attacks by 36%. That was a relative risk, though.
The manufacturer put an asterisk beside that number, which led to an explanation of the absolute risk:
“That means in a large clinical study, 3% of patients taking a sugar pill or placebo had a heart attack compared to 2% of patients taking Lipitor.” The way we interpret this, only one person in 100 over the course of the five-year study actually prevented a heart attack by taking Lipitor. In this study, no lives were saved.
A recent analysis by three cardiologists in the journal BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine (Aug. 3, 2020) concluded:
“This analysis highlights the discordance between a well-researched clinical guideline written by experts and empirical evidence gleaned from dozens of clinical trials of cholesterol reduction. It further underscores the ongoing debate about lowering cholesterol in general and the use of statins in particular. In this analysis over three-quarters of the cholesterol lowering trials reported no mortality benefit and nearly half reported no cardiovascular benefit at all.”
Clearly, there is still some controversy regarding the benefits of statins. As we have always recommended, people with heart disease and those at high risk should follow their doctors’ guidance, which may well include statins.
— King Features