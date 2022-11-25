Are dietary supplements really worthless for lowering cholesterol and preventing heart disease? A new study has been widely interpreted as showing that they are. But it may tell only part of the story.
This research was conducted at the Cleveland Clinic and published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology (Nov. 6, 2022). It was designed to compare low-dose rosuvastatin (Crestor) to placebo and a variety of dietary supplements. They included fish oil, red yeast rice, garlic, cinnamon, plant sterols or turmeric.
With eight different groups, there were around two dozen volunteers randomly assigned to each group. The study lasted just under a month. Researchers did “before” and “after” measurements of the fats in each participant’s blood, including triglycerides as well as HDL, LDL and total cholesterol.
To no one’s surprise, rosuvastatin lowered LDL cholesterol by an average of 38%. None of the dietary supplements reduced LDL significantly in this study. That does not mean that dietary supplements are worthless. Larger studies that lasted longer have shown different results for some of these natural compounds.
First of all, this study focused primarily on blood lipids, especially LDL cholesterol. It did not attempt to measure any effects on heart health outcomes such as heart attacks or strokes. It was too short and too small to do so.
Other studies have looked at a few of these alternative compounds. A large randomized controlled trial of fish oil and vitamin D, the VITAL trial, followed almost 26,000 Americans over age 50 for more than five years (New England Journal of Medicine, Jan. 3, 2019). The investigators concluded that fish oil did not reduce major cardiovascular events.
On the other hand, one meta-analysis of 38 randomized controlled trials of omega-3 fatty acids like those found in fish oil concluded: “Omega-3 FAs reduced cardiovascular mortality and improved cardiovascular outcomes” (eClinicalMedicine, Aug.1, 2021).
We must conclude that fish oil benefits are complicated but dismissing them completely may be a mistake.
What about red yeast rice? This medicinal food has been used for centuries in traditional Asian medical systems. The compounds produced by the yeast that makes rice red act on the same pathway as statins like rosuvastatin. A review of multiple clinical trials found that RYR is safe and effective for people with high cholesterol (Journal of the American College of Cardiology, Feb. 9, 2021). The focus in that review, however, was on blood lipids like LDL cholesterol.
A meta-analysis of 30 randomized controlled trials concluded that RYR lowers LDL and total cholesterol and reduces insulin resistance. Even more importantly, red yeast rice preparations reduced mortality and major adverse cardiovascular events (Frontiers in Pharmacology, Feb. 21, 2022).
Another meta-analysis included seven studies with more than 10,000 heart attack survivors (Scientific Reports, Feb. 17, 2020). The study showed that in these high-risk individuals, RYR over a period of four weeks to four years lowered the likelihood of another heart attack, stents or sudden death. That’s in addition to helpful effects on blood lipids.
Asian medical systems also have given the world turmeric. While the Cleveland researchers did not find it useful in lowering cholesterol, other scientists have reviewed the effects of its main ingredient, curcumin. They find that it fights inflammation, reduces oxidation and improves mitochondrial function.
Heart disease is complex. There may be many paths to protecting this critical organ.
