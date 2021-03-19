With this weekend’s 11th Annual Park Stomp bluegrass and more festival, Medicine Park is readying for a new look and set-up in this new year.
Kicking off with Black Mountain Fever and The Lonesome Narrows performing tonight at 7 p.m. at Park Tavern, it’s going to be a good one, according to Rodney Whaley, event coordinator. All other shows will be taking place at Hitchin’ Post Park, just south of Park Tavern.
“The time has come to put it on our own property,” he said. “We’re still going to have a stage and a party.”
Whaley said the old Main Stage that has been on Old Plantation property for years is already being disassembled. However, a large storage container has all the lights and equipment ready for this year’s festivals. The Elgin Rodeo Association is renting out its mobile stage for this weekend’s events. Vendors will all be in the vicinity of the stage and “it’s going to be kind of concise in there,” he said.
“This is the first trial run there,” he said. “We’re not really expanding on anything on years past but it will give us good ideas to expand in time for the Blues Ball. We hope to have the new stage by July 4 and Rock in the Park. Once the ground breaks, it’ll move relatively fast.”
Along with the new stage, there will be other features to Hitchin’ Post Park, including a kayak launch. But it takes a while, according to Whaley.
For Park Stomp, there’s going to be some fresh bands, if not faces, among the lineup.
“We’ve got quite a few faces and a new show,” he said.
Whaley said Lonesome Narrows, who are opening up tonight at Park Tavern, haven’t been here before but several members have played in prior Park Stomps in other outfits. The same goes for Black Mountain Fever who came to perform last fall during the rescheduled festival. Although rained out of their Sunday performance on the Main Stage, he said they put on a pretty great acoustic performance at Park Tavern. Steelwind is one of the new bands he thinks will make an impression.
Sunday’s lineup will feature only Oklahoma artists. Whaley said that it works best logistically so that artists who come in to perform Friday night or Saturday are able to make it home without it being too tough. The Redgrass String Band will be returning. Veterans of the festival, guitarist/singer Rick Fowble told the columnist he’s excited for this return. Fingers crossed weather and disease don’t bring any unexpected surprises like in 2020.
Along with the music, Whaley said there will be some fun entertainment in-between acts Saturday and Sunday evenings. At 4:30 p.m. both days, a magician will be among the crowd pulling tricks and spreading smiles. World famous trick roper Cowboy Kel Cook will also be performing between 6:30 to 7 p.m. both days.
“We’re just adding into the extra entertainment between the music artists,” he said.
The free and family-friendly event is going to be a little different this time around, according to Whaley.
“We won’t have a beer tent so it’s going to be BYOB, so bring your coolers down in there for this event,” he said. “We’re working through the ABLE Commission to have things lined up by the Blues Ball at the worst.”
So, get pumped up and ready because Park Stomp is returning to kick off spring. Whaley said it’s a great start to what is expected to be a great festival season in the cobblestone community housed in the shadow of the Wichita Mountains.
Big things keep coming the way of Lawton’s spooky doom punk trio Drop Dead Dammit.
Since Francis Balliet joined the fold in February as bassist, singer/guitarist Brandynn Dammit and drummer John Bona are finding their power trio is moving forward with a lot of support.
Earlier this month, Drop Dead Dammit signed a record deal with Artillery Music Group USA. On top of that, now they also have an endorsement with InTune Guitar Picks, Inc. In February, Dirtbag Clothing signed the trio as endorsed artists.
The stage is calling again. The band is joining Haggardz Hellraizerz for the “Raize Hell, Praize Dale Tour” on April 9 at Knucklehead Saloon in Elk City, and at Other Corner Bar in Pampa, Texas, the next night. On April 23, the band returns south of the Red River to perform at Bonds 007 in San Antonio, Texas.
“We’re excited to be able to get a record deal in this day and age and look forward to be able to grow our music and have it reach farther than having to do it ourselves,” Dammit said. “We are grateful to Artillery Music Group for taking a chance on us and giving us the support we need to bring our doomy music to the world.”
You can find the band’s five-song EP, “Hell of the Plains” on all online platforms.
Some bands have sophomore slumps after making a big splash with their first albums. Thunder Horse is not slumping with “Chosen One.”
Featuring Uncle Dave Crow on 12-string bass with his bandmates Stephen Bishop, singer/guitar; T.C. Connally, lead guitar; and Jason West, drums; their new album is the first after signing with Ripple Music in late-2020.
After creating a buzz with their self-titled December 2018 debut album, this powerhouse Texas-doom quartet have taken things to another level with this latest offering. Mixing psychedelic styles with grunge grooves and the epic inclinations of stoner/doom metal, this horse is a winner.
Lead single and album opener, “Let Them Bleed” cuts with razor sharp efficiency. “Among the Dead” Is a deceptive title for a lively riffpocalypse that shakes you to the bone.
The title track is as much a pronouncement of identity as it is a power punch to the gut. This is why I love me some heavy music.
For a band living the dream of a rising heavyweight band, “Broken Dreams” has the groove, grind and wailing guitars you can’t help but want to hear wailing loud and live.
In lieu of coins, I think “Song for the Ferryman” may be enough to get a ride on Charon’s mythical boat to cross the River Styx into a promised land. Bishop’s ghostly vocals sneer over the rolling tom tom before bass, drum and guitars grind into a slinky groove. It’s a standout.
Of course, being Texans for the most part, the track about the Lone Star state offers a different twist to the sounds preceding. With a groovy, flange-filled bluesy guitar lick and whistling in the background, it’s a nice change of pace before the bruising “Halfway to Hell.” A driving rocker at its opening, its grinding core shakes some foundations.
“Remembrance” acts as a cool interlude and when the organ kicks in it feels like your in the middle of a night turning to morning before that band drives into its take on the Traffic classic, “Dear Mr. Fantasy.” The rare cover, they make it doom as all get out while keeping the essential vibe and tunefulness of the original.
Again, I have to give it up to Thunder Horse for putting out some of the top tier quality heavy music around. Rooted in their influences, this quartet are developing something all their own.
Bravo!
It’s available on all platforms and you can contact the band via its social media pages to inquire about getting your hands on a hard copy, including LP vinyl.
Do you like the Violent Femmes and their rocked out punk persuasion of songs that helped shape the 1980s? Then I highly suggest you give Harley Poe a listen. Manic and tuneful at the same time, he offers a perfect playlist choice for the Songs of the Sequestration with the soulful romp of ”I Can’t Stand Myself”: https://youtu.be/8x4vKliuJsk.
The weird and moody number by Jack Stauber called ”Oh Klahoma” is a cool combination of sounds, soul and groove that is such a combination of cool I couldn’t begin to start naming the influences. What’s cool is it doesn’t sound like anything else: https://youtu.be/gYYrNE_pLaE.
Thanks to Dylan Spurlock for the musical finds this week. I’m loving these tunes and I hope you check them out and maybe love them, too.
