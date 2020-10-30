Last weekend saw the end of Medicine Park’s festival season come to a rescheduled finish. And while COVID-19 cut short the 10th Annual Medicine Park Stomp before it could begin in March, at least the sun shined and one day of Main Stage music made its impact before rain and cold forced the second day’s cancellation outdoors during the reboot event.
Event coordinator Rodney Whaley said he thought he’d come to an understanding with Mother Nature by the perfect setting for Saturday’s sets. Although the autumnal vibe was definitely in the air, the sun and setting made for a stellar kick-off for Norman musician Brad Fielder’s opening set. Followed by the Eureka String Band, it was a heckuva start.
Closing out with the one-two-punch of Chucky Waggs and Go On Git, things were shaping up well for a festival that had already faced adversity this year. The shutdown of activity due to COVID-19 literally struck the same day the festival was to begin in March.
“Park Stomp is always a vibe and the vibe was definitely here,” Whaley said. “We enjoyed a fantastic Saturday with mild, comfortable weather. The artists brought their A-game.”
Mother Nature waved her fickle finger overnight and with a quick movement of winter weather, Whaley said it was evident the festival season was over. Although Skye Polland, the RedGrass String Band and Black Mountain Fever didn’t take to the main stage, there was still a way the All-Star Jam to close out things would happen.
“Several of the scheduled artists, as well as some remaining artists couldn’t resist not collaborating within the warm confines of the Park Tavern,” he said. “Even though Sunday’s line-up was officially cancelled, everyone is chomping at the bit to know what’s happening next year with the talk of moving the stage.”
In his first year as events coordinator, Whaley said it has been a humbling experience. With more curveballs coming his way than a a learning curve should allow, he said it “could not have been more challenging.”
It’s times like that where a large support systems comes in. Whaley credited the Medicine Park Economic Development Association (MPEDA) for being a support system. Equally as important, he said, are the musicians, artists and audience. He said he’s following a vision shared with two of the key figures in the community’s history of its musical festival history.
“I had an incredible template set forth by our previous coordinator Dwight Cope,” he said. “He still remains an important advisor, mentor and friend.”
MPEDA Chairman Jim McLinden is another key piece of the puzzle who has and continues to keep the festivals rolling. Serving as event soundman, he proves the master of lights and sound.
“(He) still gets the MVP award,” Whaley said. “He never missed one second of the 2020 season.”
The coordinator credited Jean and David Schucker with providing invaluable assets.
“Their behind-the-scene work was a myriad of details that added a whole other dimension,” Whaley said.
When the weather clears up a little bit more, it’s back to work. Whaley said there will be little rest during the off season as everything gets in motion to take down the current Main Stage and erect a new one across Medicine Creek at the ballfield. A footbridge across the creek will connect to a smaller event stage at Hitchin’ Post Park. Planning has begun and discussion is turning to the when and how. It should be in motion very soon.
Whaley said everything planned follows a very Medicine Park tradition.
“The goal is as it always has been: to bring life to our mountain town and provide for our guests while equally enhancing the benefits of our residents and businesses,” he said.
This week’s selections for the Songs from the Sequestration begins with something special. Combining country icon Willie Nelson and Yeah, Yeah, Yeahs singer Karen-O on a cover of David Bowie/Queen’s classic song, ”Under Pressure,” is about the best thing I’ve heard in a minute. Slowed just a tinge and infused with a sense more of relief than tension, their take pops with a punch of musical magic: https://youtu.be/MEU-7uga_4A.
Interesting takes on songs you traditionally hear one way and are forced to face in another format are one of the best parts of enjoying a wide expanse of music. It’s what makes listening to Bright Eyes cover the high-underrated Thin Lizzy on ”Running Back” that makes it that much more of a gobstopper of a moment: https://youtu.be/okhcz62sXGA.
What would Halloween be without an homage from the original spaceman, David Bowie, to mark the occasion. If ”Scary Monsters and Super Creeps” doesn’t fit the bill, I don’t want to know what would: https://youtu.be/QMUv_BtMyXg.
And with the national election coming to a head on Tuesday, I want to return to a tradition as a reminder that this country is yours as much as the person next to you or to me. All you have to do is be engaged in being a better citizen and in exercising your most base right to make your voice heard in its direction. Here’s a nice reminder by the original Okie punk, Woody Guthrie with ”This Land Is Your Land” — https://youtu.be/wxiMrvDbq3s.
This week’s 202nd edition of Today’s Best Soundemonium! with Steve Carr, a.k.a. Steve-O, and the columnist, turned into our own “Exorcist” experience as we were possessed by Steve-Omas and Scottanica who presented a ghoulishly good playlist of music for the 1st Annual Today’s Best Soun’demon’ium Studio Blanket/Tent Fort of Horrors edition of the show.
In honor of our favorite haunted spectacle of a holiday, our possessed partners chose a most treatworthy of playlist that’s well worth checking out:
•The Specials — “Ghost Town” — https://youtu.be/jqZ8428GSrI.
•Rush — “Witch Hunt” — https://youtu.be/_MWzDKE4zbY.
•Jonathan Coulton — ”Re.: Your Brains” — https://youtu.be/S6vnM9I7HIo.
•Flaming Lips — ”Halloween on the Barbary Coast” — https://youtu.be/T1acqHiULp0.
•The legendary Cody Newby & Lynn Moon — ”Marie Leveaux” — https://youtu.be/DV_HyspegKw.
No matter how cold it was outside the studio, it seemed really hot and, with a playlist of groovy ghoulies like these, it was exhilerating that “the power of Soundemonium” compelled our devilish dopplegangers to leave before show’s end. There’s a good chance they’ll be back next year. Break out the holy water and crank up the hot tunes.
Jokey closed out the month’s “jokes from the darkside” with a delightfully and devilishly punny proposition awaiting its punchline. Here ya go:
“Because demons are a ghoul’s best friend.”
