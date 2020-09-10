Paranormal Cirque show info
WHAT: Paranormal Cirque.
WHEN: Sept. 10-20.
WHERE: Central Mall parking lot, 200 SW C.
PERFORMANCES: 7:30 p.m., Thursday and Friday;
6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Saturday;
5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Sunday;
7:30 p.m., Sept. 16-18;
6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Sept. 19;
5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sept. 20.
BOX OFFICE: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., non-show days; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., show days.
TICKETS: Tickets can be purchased starting at $10 depending on availability..
Paranormal Cirque is offering a special promotion: $5 off any full priced ticket purchased in levels 1, 2, or 3. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts or deals. Call 941-704-8572 to get the promo code.
You can purchase tickets through the website (paranormalcirque.com/tickets) or by phone: (941) 704-8572. Text messages are also responded to.
INFO: To learn more about Paranormal Cirque visit www.paranormalcirque.com and make sure to check all our social media accounts.