Paranormal Cirque show info

WHAT: Paranormal Cirque.

WHEN: Sept. 10-20.

WHERE: Central Mall parking lot, 200 SW C.

PERFORMANCES: 7:30 p.m., Thursday and Friday;

6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Saturday;

5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., Sunday;

7:30 p.m., Sept. 16-18;

6:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Sept. 19;

5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Sept. 20.

BOX OFFICE: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., non-show days; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., show days.

TICKETS: Tickets can be purchased starting at $10 depending on availability..

Paranormal Cirque is offering a special promotion: $5 off any full priced ticket purchased in levels 1, 2, or 3. This offer cannot be combined with any other offers, discounts or deals. Call 941-704-8572 to get the promo code.

You can purchase tickets through the website (paranormalcirque.com/tickets) or by phone: (941) 704-8572. Text messages are also responded to.

INFO: To learn more about Paranormal Cirque visit www.paranormalcirque.com and make sure to check all our social media accounts.

