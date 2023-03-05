Amanda by Jack Crouch

This oil painting by Cameron University assistant professor Jack Crouch has been selected for the first Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition Members Show.

 Courtesy photo

A painting by Cameron University’s Jack Crouch, assistant professor of art, has been selected for the first Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition (OVAC) Members Show.

His oil painting, “Amanda,” will be on display now through mid-April at the Norick Art Center at Oklahoma City University, 1608 N.W. 26th Street in Oklahoma City.

Recommended for you