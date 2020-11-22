The Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition (OVAC) is seeking submissions from Oklahoma artists, ages 30 and younger, to participate as survey artists in their Momentum 2021 exhibitions.
Applications are open, and the deadline is Jan. 14, 2021, for general survey artists.
Selected works for Momentum 2021 will travel to MAINSITE in Norman and Living Arts of Tulsa as month-long exhibitions, debuting in Norman on March 3, 2021.
Guest curators narrow a pool of artwork submissions for the Momentum Spotlight positions. The Guest Curator this year is Pablo Barrera, Oklahoma Contemporary Arts Center’s inaugural Curatorial Fellow. Working alongside Barrera to choose the Spotlight and Survey artists will be Emerging Curator, Kristin Gentry.
“I am excited to be part of a contemporary art experience that explores and celebrates our region’s up-and-coming artistic voices,” Barrera said. “Contemporary art invites people of all backgrounds to engage with different viewpoints; Momentum offers an exciting glimpse into how our growing Oklahoma artistic communities push themselves creatively in their chosen media. Sharing these new artists’ talents encourages our audiences to expand the definition of what contemporary art can be.”
Selected by the curators in December 2020, the 3 Spotlight Artists receive an honorarium of $1,000 each to create new artistic projects for Momentum. The Spotlight artists also receive three months of guidance from the guest and emerging curator, in efforts to refine their projects.
“Momentum is a crucial program for Oklahoma’s young and emerging artists. For many of them, they are exhibiting and selling work for the first time. This equips them with the skills and experience to apply for more exhibition opportunities in the future,” Krystle Brewer, OVAC’s executive director said. “It is also a great platform to see who Oklahoma’s next rising stars are and to show our support early in their careers.”
Liz Boudreaux, Momentum committee co-chair, explains why this exhibition is integral to the Oklahoma art scene: “Momentum is special because it’s something the community looks forward to every year. It gives young and emerging artists an opportunity to share their diverse perspectives, and the art at Momentum is always thought provoking. Paired with live music, interactive components and the community, it’s one of the city’s leading events.”
This program is supported by The Andy Warhol Foundation for the Visual Arts, National Endowment for the Arts, George Kaiser Family Foundation, Kirkpatrick Family Fund, and the Oklahoma Arts Council. OVAC is an Allied Arts member agency.
The Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition grows and develops Oklahoma’s visual arts community through education, promotion, connection and funding.
For more information regarding Momentum 2021 please visit: MomentumOklahoma.org.