Bonnie and Clyde

Famous Outlaws Clyde Barrow Terror of the Southwest and his Gun Moll “Bonnie” Parker Modern Tigress, Fast Shooting, Cigar Smoking, Blond Jezebel Meet Death at Gibsland, LA. Unknown, circa 1934, photographic print.

 Glenn D. Shirley Western Americana Collection, Dickinson Research Center, National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum

OKLAHOMA CITY — The OutLAWman exhibition at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum will examine the often-thin line separating the outlaw from the lawman in the American West.

“There’s a fascination with Old West outlaws and lawmen, but many don’t know how often the line between the two was blurred, with outlaws becoming lawmen and vice versa,” said Michael Grauer, curator of the exhibition and McCasland Chair of Cowboy Culture & Curator of Cowboy Collections and Western Art.