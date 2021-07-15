NORMAN — A dance festival honoring the five renowned Native American ballerinas from Oklahoma, known as the Five Moons, will be held Aug. 27-29 on the University of Oklahoma Norman campus.
The five ballerinas, Maria Tallchief, Marjorie Tallchief, Rosella Hightower, Moscelyne Larkin and Yvonne Chouteau, created distinguished careers in the dance world during the 20th century. This year’s inaugural festival will highlight both Maria and Marjorie Tallchief and their legacies.
The festival will include an opening night reception on Aug. 27, a series of panel discussions and educational events with dance artists and scholars on Aug. 28 at the Fred Jones Junior Museum of Art; and culminate in a dance performance on Aug. 29 in the Elsie C. Brackett Theatre, 563 Elm Ave. Norman, OK 73019.
Performing groups will include American Ballet Theatre, Oklahoma City Ballet, Osage Ballet and students from the OU School of Dance. Highlighted choreographers will include Stefanie Batten Bland, a Jerome Robbins awardee, Osage Ballet’s Jenna Smith, Rena Butler, a Princess Grace awardee, and Oklahoma City Ballet principal dancer, DaYoung Jung.
The term “Five Moons” is derived from a ballet created by Cherokee composer Louis Ballard Sr. called The Four Moons that was performed at the Second Oklahoma Indian Ballerina Festival in 1967.
In addition to being trailblazers in the world of professional ballet, the Five Moons contributed to the future of the art form by teaching the next generation of dancers and founding or leading several major ballet schools and companies, many of which are still active today.
This year’s festival will have a special focus on honoring the Tallchief sisters, Maria and Marjorie, both of the Osage Nation. Maria Tallchief founded Chicago City Ballet in 1974.
Maria Tallchief is widely considered to be America’s first prima ballerina. George Balanchine created several roles for her during her time as a principal dancer at New York City Ballet, including her signature The Firebird.
Marjorie Tallchief was the first Native American dancer to become a première danseuse étoile at the renowned Paris Opera Ballet. She served as the director of dance at the Harid Conservatory in Boca Raton, Florida, from 1989 to 1993. She was presented with a distinguished service award from OU in 1992. Marjorie Tallchief is the last surviving member of the Five Moons and resides in Boca Raton.