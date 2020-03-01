Entries for the Organization Calendar should be submitted by noon Wednesdays to The Lawton Constitution, The Beat, 102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK 73501; email styles@swoknews.com; or fax to 585-5140. Phone 585-5145 during business hours.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Free tax filing by AARP Tax-Aide, 4-6:30 p.m. Mondays, 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursdays through April 13. 581-3450.
Tai Chi classes for seniors, 11 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, Senior Center for Creative Living, 3501 Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive. No registration required. 248-0471.
Movers and Shakers, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. For children ages 3-6 and caregivers. Free. 581-3450.
Teen Advisory Board, 4 p.m. Tuesday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. For youth ages 12-18. Free. 581-3450.
Teen Games, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. For youth ages 12-18. Free. 581-3450.
Comanche language and hymn singing classes, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays, All Tribes Assembly of God Church, 419 C, Cache. Free, but donations accepted. Potluck at 6:30 p.m., language class at 7 p.m., hymn singing at 8 p.m. 483-6864.
Wigglers and Crawlers, 10 a.m. Thursday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. For children up to age 3 and caregivers. Free. 581-3450.
Genealogy Minute, sponsored by Southwest Oklahoma Genealogical Society, airing 2:58 p.m. and 7:58 p.m. Saturdays on FM stations 89.3 Lawton-Fort Sill, 90.1 Altus, 89.1 Clinton/western Oklahoma, or listen online at www.kccu.org. payoung580@gmail.com.
SOCIAL-CIVIC CLUBS
Italian-American Social Club membership meeting, 7 p.m. Monday, Senior Center for Creative Living, 3501 Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive. 284-6477.
Lawton Noon Lions, noon Monday, Prairie Building, Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. 917-3812.
Mountain Metro AMBUCS Ladies Chapter, noon Tuesday, Salas’ Urban Cantina, 247 E. Gore. wacarter[AT]tds.net.
Lawton Kiwanis Club, noon Thursday, Prairie Building of Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. Facebook.com/LawtonKiwanis.
Greater Lawton Rotary Club, noon Thursday, Wichita Room of Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. dpgp76@att.net.
Lawton AMBUCS, noon Thursday, Salas’ Urban Cantina, 247 E. Gore. Facebook: Lawton AMBUCS.
Lawton Northeast Lions, 8 a.m. Saturday, Golden Corral, 2632 Cache Road. 919-4470.
Lawton NE On-Line Branch Lions Club, community service events planned on line at https://twitter.com/OnLineLions.
SPECIAL INTEREST
Chapter L. Goldwing Road Riders Association, dinner at 6:30 p.m., meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Golden Corral Steak House, 2632 Cache Road. 704-8290.
Lawton-Fort Sill Bridge Club, 12:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday at 23 SW C. ACBL sanctioned games. $5. Arrive 15 minutes early. 678-6700.
Santanta Toastmasters Club, 6:30-7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Centenary United Methodist Church, 704 SW D. (580) 480-2883.
Lawton-Fort Sill Stamp Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 622 SW C. 355-7135.
Fort Sill Ladies Golf Association, 10 a.m. Thursday, Fort Sill Golf Club, 1270 Quinette Road, Fort Sill. 512-1846 or 591-6760.
Southwest Oklahoma Iris Society, 2-4 p.m. Thursday, Oklahoma blood Institute, 211 SW A. (except for Christmas party in December).
Chisholm Trail Toastmasters Club, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Red River Technology Center, 3300 W. Bois D’Arc, Duncan. 695-1891.
Square Toppers, square dance club. 7 p.m. Friday, Senior Center for Creative Living, 3501 Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive. 248-0471.
Family Friendly Walkers, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Visitors Center, 20539 OK 115. 429-2199.
Mountain Boomers Hikers, 9-11 a.m. Monday, Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Visitors Center, 20539 OK 115. 429-2199.
Lawton Antique Auto Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Golden Corral Steak House, 2632 Cache Road. loft61@fidnet.com.
Oklahoma Writers and Literary Storytellers, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Room 207, CETES Conference Center at Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. 591-3179.
Comanche County Coin Club, 7 p.m. Wednesday, at Chateau of Lawton, 6302 W. Lee. 583-0873.
Lawton Fort Sill Dart Association, weekly matches and yearly tournament times and places vary. stevewebb1956[AT]gmail.com or 695-4064.
Flat Cams Car Club, 6 p.m. Tuesday, 218 E. Main, Duncan, for those who have a classic car or motorcycle, or an interest in them. 606-0842.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Different Way Narcotics Anonymous, noon-1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. seven days a week, 532 S. 11th. 917-5420, 756-7840, 917-2217.
Original AA Group, 6 a.m., noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday-Saturday, 1210 SW F. All meetings non-smoking. 699-4526.
Serenity Group of Alcoholics Anonymous, noon-1 p.m. Monday-Friday, St. John Lutheran Church, Southwest 7th Street and A Avenue. 351-8871.
WayOut (Al-Anon) group, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Thursday, noon Wednesday, Southwest 13th Street and A Avenue. 536-9511.
WayOut AA Group, 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, Southwest 13th Street and A Avenue. 695-4240.
Parkinson’s Support Group, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Lawton Christian Center, 2405 W. Lee. 248-9272.
Autoimmune Society Support Group, 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. 917-7370.
Depression/Bipolar Support Group, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Lawton Public Library Family History Room, 110 SW 4th. 483-4942.
Alzheimer’s and Other Dementias Caregiver Support Group, 10 a.m. Wednesday, The Brentwood Senior Living, 6920 W. Lee. Facilitator: Shelley Deutsch, LCSW, 574-2919.
Grief Support Group, noon Wednesday, Senior Center for Creative Living, 3501 Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive. Facilitator: Shelley Deutsch, LCSW, 574-2919.
Circle of Buddies, men’s support group, 10 a.m. Wednesday, BrookRidge Retirement Community, 7802 Quanah Parker Trailway. 536-9700.
Life Matters cancer support group for women, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Leah M. Fitch Cancer Center of Southwest Oklahoma, 104 NW 31st. Free. 919-5684.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, McMahon Tomlinson Nursing and Rehab Center, 2007 NW 52nd. 357-3240.
Celebrate Recovery, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Cameron Baptist Church, 2621 SW C. Meal $4 at 4:45 p.m. 355-4854.
Celebrate Recovery — Hurt, Habits and Hang-ups, 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church, 2602 NW Ferris. 355-5204.
Life’s Challenging Changes/Grief Support, 10 a.m. Thursday, BrookRidge Retirement Community, 7802 Quanah Parker Trailway. 536-9700.
The Compassionate Friends Support Group after Child Loss, 6:30 p.m. first Thursday, Lawton First Church of the Nazarene, 1402 NW Arlington. 291-7425. Calls accepted anytime.
Epilepsy support group, 6 p.m. Thursday, Comanche County Memorial Hospital Cafeteria, 3401 W. Gore. For those dealing with epilepsy or who want to learn more. 695-1638.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, 6 p.m. Thursday, Cedar Crest Manor, 1700 Fort Sill Blvd. Free. 678-0901.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, Cameron Baptist Church, Room 104, 2621 SW C. dawnjohn59@gmail.com or 583-2642.
Al Anon group meeting, 7 p.m. Friday, first classroom in the registration entrance, Southwestern Medical Center, 5602 W. Lee. 351-1342.
MILITARY
American Legion Post 193 Women’s Auxiliary, dinner meeting, 5:30 p.m. Monday, BrookRidge Retirement Community, 7802 Quanah Parker Trailway. 536-6800.
Society of Military Widows No. 6, 6 p.m. Tuesday, second floor of Reynolds Army Hospital Clinic, 4300 Thomas Drive, Fort Sill. 678-7040.
Mount Scott CH 602 of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Veterans Center, 501 SE Flower Mound Road. 583-6417 or brucedwyer3@gmail.com.
Marine Corps League, 9 a.m. Saturday, Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan Road. Use the south entrance. Free and open to the public; all members of the Marine Corps, Navy, Army and Air Force are welcome. 280-0305.
THRIFT STORES
Super Thrift, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays, 602 S. Sheridan Road. Benefits Teen Challenge of Oklahoma. Sells various items; accepts donations. 353-1433.
Super Thrift, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays, 1324 NW 53rd. Benefits Teen Challenge of Oklahoma. Sells various items; accept donations. 699-2288.
Salvation Army, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1306 SW E. Benefits Salvation Army. Sells various items; accepts donations. 355-0399.
Blessed Sacrament Thrift Shop, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 702 W. Gore. Benefits Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Sells various items; accepts donations. 581-1309.
The Thrift Shop, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 1713 Gruber Road, Fort Sill. Benefits projects, charities and members of the military community. Sells various items and is open to the public for sales but only Department of Defense card holders may consign items. 355-8731.
Habitat for Humanity Restore, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 1006 SW E. Benefits Lawton-Fort Sill Habitat for Humanity. Limited furniture and housing items in stock and for sale. 250-1700.
Goodwill thrift shops, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 1203 W. Lee and 1838 NW 52nd. Benefits Goodwill Industries of Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas. Sells various items; accepts donations at 1901 W. Gore. 355-2163. Locations also available in Altus, 482-8194, and Duncan, 252-0921.
Christian Thrift Store, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 221 N. Oklahoma in Mangum. Benefits a local food pantry that serves local people in need. Sells various items; accepts donations. 706-0095.
Search Light Thrift Store, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 216 W. 4th Street in Hobart. Benefits Search Light. Sells various items; accepts donations. 752-4043.
Resale Haven, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 324 U.S. 81 in Duncan. Benefits Women’s Haven Agency. A clothing and accessories consignment and resale shop. 475-0009.
CLASSES/WORKSHOPS
Five Sisters Spinning, Knitting, and Crocheting, 1-3 p.m. Monday, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 910 NW 38th; 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Viridian Coffee, 343 NW 2nd. Beginners welcome. Free. Text (580) 583-2563.
Kickers of Lawton class, enrollment, times vary to fit student schedules, 1524 W. Gore. 585-3320.
Senior Center for Creative Living, variety of regular classes, social activities and group meetings for seniors. 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. weekdays, 3501 Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive. 248-0471.
