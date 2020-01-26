Entries for the Organization Calendar should be submitted by noon Wednesdays to The Lawton Constitution, The Beat, 102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK 73501; email styles@swoknews.com; or fax to 585-5140. Phone 585-5145 during business hours.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Tai Chi classes for seniors, 11 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, Senior Center for Creative Living, 3501 Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive. No registration required. 248-0471.
Movers and Shakers, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. For children ages 3-6 and caregivers. Free. 581-3450.
Teen Book Club, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. For youth ages 12-18. Free. 581-3450.
Comanche language and hymn singing classes, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays, All Tribes Assembly of God Church, 419 C, Cache. Free, but donations accepted. Potluck at 6:30 p.m., language class at 7 p.m., hymn singing at 8 p.m. 483-6864.
Wigglers and Crawlers, 10 a.m. Thursday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. For children up to age 3 and caregivers. Free. 581-3450.
Lawton FFA All-in-One Chili Cookoff, Hotdog Dinner and Pie Auction, 6 p.m. Friday, Expo Building of the Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. Dinner free; $3 to sample and vote on chili entries. 591-6688.
Genealogy Minute, sponsored by Southwest Oklahoma Genealogical Society, airing 2:58 p.m. and 7:58 p.m. Saturdays on FM stations 89.3 Lawton-Fort Sill, 90.1 Altus, 89.1 Clinton/western Oklahoma, or listen online at www.kccu.org. payoung580@gmail.com.
SOCIAL-CIVIC CLUBS
Lawton Noon Lions, noon Monday, Prairie Building, Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. 917-3812.
Mountain Metro AMBUCS Ladies Chapter, noon Tuesday, Salas’ Urban Cantina, 247 E. Gore. wacarter[AT]tds.net.
Lawton Kiwanis Club, noon Thursday, Prairie Building of Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. Facebook.com/LawtonKiwanis.
Greater Lawton Rotary Club, noon Thursday, Wichita Room of Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. dpgp76@att.net.
Lawton AMBUCS (men’s chapter), noon Thursday, Salas’ Urban Cantina, 247 E. Gore. Facebook: Lawton AMBUCS.
Lawton Northeast Lions, 8 a.m. Saturday, Golden Corral, 2632 Cache Road. 919-4470.
Lawton NE On-Line Branch Lions Club, community service events planned on line at https://twitter.com/OnLineLions.
SPECIAL INTEREST
Lawton RUNHers/WalkHers, 6 p.m. every fourth Monday, Comanche County Memorial Hospital, 3401 W. Gore. 695-2962.
Friends of the Library, noon Monday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. $2 lunch. 581-3450.
Lawton-Fort Sill Bridge Club, 12:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday at 23 SW C. ACBL sanctioned games. $5. Arrive 15 minutes early. 678-6700.
Santanta Toastmasters Club, 6:30-7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Centenary United Methodist Church, 704 SW D. (580) 480-2883.
Fort Sill Ladies Golf Association, 10 a.m. Thursday, Fort Sill Golf Club, 1270 Quinette Road, Fort Sill. 512-1846 or 591-6760.
Chisholm Trail Toastmasters Club, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Red River Technology Center, 3300 W. Bois D’Arc, Duncan. 695-1891.
Family Friendly Walkers, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Visitors Center, 20539 OK 115. 429-2199.
Mountain Boomers Hikers, 9-11 a.m. Monday, Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Visitors Center, 20539 OK 115. 429-2199.
Oklahoma Writers and Literary Storytellers, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Room 207, CETES Conference Center at Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. 591-3179.
Lawton Fort Sill Dart Association, weekly matches and yearly tournament times and places vary. stevewebb1956@gmail.com or 695-4064.
CAREERS
National Association of Parliamentarians, Great Plains Unit, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oklahoma Blood Institute, 211 SW A. achongok@sbcglobal.net or 536-6364.
COMMUNITY SERVICE
Cleveland Elementary Neighborhood Watch, 5:45 p.m. Monday, Cleveland School auditorium, 1202 SW 27th. 353-8908.
Almor West Neighborhood Watch, 6 p.m. Thursday, Building 900 of Great Plains Technology Center, 4500 W. Lee. 284-3428.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Different Way Narcotics Anonymous, noon-1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. seven days a week, 532 S. 11th. 917-5420, 756-7840, 917-2217.
Original AA Group, 6 a.m., noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday-Saturday, 1210 SW F. All meetings non-smoking. 699-4526.
Serenity Group of Alcoholics Anonymous, noon-1 p.m. Monday-Friday, St. John Lutheran Church, Southwest 7th Street and A Avenue. 351-8871.
Depression/Bipolar Support Group, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Lawton Public Library meeting room 1, 110 SW 4th. 483-4942.
WayOut (Al-Anon) group, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Thursday, noon Wednesday, Southwest 13th Street and A Avenue. 536-9511.
WayOut AA Group, 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, Southwest 13th Street and A Avenue. 695-4240.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, 2 p.m. Tuesday, Ten Oaks Place, 3610 SE Huntington Circle. 574-2919.
Circle of Buddies, men’s support group, 10 a.m. Wednesday, BrookRidge Retirement Community, 7802 Quanah Parker Trailway. 536-9700.
Life Matters cancer support group for women, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Leah M. Fitch Cancer Center of Southwest Oklahoma, 104 NW 31st. Free. 919-5684.
Celebrate Recovery, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Cameron Baptist Church, 2621 SW C. Meal $4 at 4:45 p.m. 355-4854.
Celebrate Recovery — Hurt, Habits and Hang-ups, 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church, 2602 NW Ferris. 355-5204.
The Compassionate Friends Support Group after Child Loss, 6:30 p.m. first Thursday, Lawton First Church of the Nazarene, 1402 NW Arlington. 291-7425. Calls accepted anytime.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, Cameron Baptist Church, Room 104, 2621 SW C. dawnjohn59@gmail.com or 583-2642.
Al Anon group meeting, 7 p.m. Friday, first classroom in the registration entrance, Southwestern Medical Center, 5602 W. Lee. 351-1342.
MILITARY
VFW Jam, 4-7 p.m. today, VFW Post 5263, 103 NE 20th Street. 458-2970.
Southwest Oklahoma Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America Auxiliary, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Lawton County Club, 4601 W. Gore. 357-7535 or 531-5164.
Marine Corps League, 9 a.m. Saturday, Great Plains Coliseum, 920 S. Sheridan Road. Use the south entrance. Free and open to the public; all members of the Marine Corps, Navy, Army and Air Force are welcome. 280-0305.
THRIFT STORES
Super Thrift, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays, 602 S. Sheridan Road. Benefits Teen Challenge of Oklahoma. Sells various items; accepts donations. 353-1433.
Super Thrift, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturdays, 1324 NW 53rd. Benefits Teen Challenge of Oklahoma. Sells various items; accept donations. 699-2288.
Salvation Army, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 1306 SW E. Benefits Salvation Army. Sells various items; accepts donations. 355-0399.
Blessed Sacrament Thrift Shop, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 702 W. Gore. Benefits Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church. Sells various items; accepts donations. 581-1309.
The Thrift Shop, 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 1713 Gruber Road, Fort Sill. Benefits projects, charities and members of the military community. Sells various items and is open to the public for sales but only Department of Defense card holders may consign items. 355-8731.
Habitat for Humanity Restore, 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. weekdays, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 1006 SW E. Benefits Lawton-Fort Sill Habitat for Humanity. Limited furniture and housing items in stock and for sale. 250-1700.
Goodwill thrift shops, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday, 1203 W. Lee and 1838 NW 52nd. Benefits Goodwill Industries of Southwest Oklahoma and North Texas. Sells various items; accepts donations at 1901 W. Gore. 355-2163. Locations also available in Altus, 482-8194, and Duncan, 252-0921.
Christian Thrift Store, 9 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 221 N. Oklahoma in Mangum. Benefits a local food pantry that serves local people in need. Sells various items; accepts donations. 706-0095.
Search Light Thrift Store, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, 216 W. 4th Street in Hobart. Benefits Search Light. Sells various items; accepts donations. 752-4043.
Resale Haven, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, 324 U.S. 81 in Duncan. Benefits Women’s Haven Agency. A clothing and accessories consignment and resale shop. 475-0009.
CLASSES/WORKSHOPS
Five Sisters Spinning, Knitting, and Crocheting, 1-3 p.m. Monday, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 910 NW 38th; 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Viridian Coffee, 343 NW 2nd. Beginners welcome. Free. Text (580) 583-2563.
Kickers of Lawton class, enrollment, times vary to fit student schedules, 1524 W. Gore. 585-3320.
Senior Center for Creative Living, variety of regular classes, social activities and group meetings for seniors. 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. weekdays, 3501 Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive. 248-0471.
— Compiled by Kim McConnell