SPECIAL EVENTS
Free tax filing by AARP Tax-Aide, 4-6:30 p.m. Mondays, 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursdays through April 13; 4-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in February only. 581-3450.
Tai Chi classes for seniors, 11 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, Senior Center for Creative Living, 3501 Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive. No registration required. 248-0471.
Movers and Shakers, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. For children ages 3-6 and caregivers. Free. 581-3450.
Cover to Cover Book Club, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. Free. 581-3450.
Comanche language and hymn singing classes, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays, All Tribes Assembly of God Church, 419 C, Cache. Free, but donations accepted. Potluck at 6:30 p.m., language class at 7 p.m., hymn singing at 8 p.m. 483-6864.
Wigglers and Crawlers, 10 a.m. Thursday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. For children up to age 3 and caregivers. Free. 581-3450.
Living Room Reset, an event on marriage and parenting by Kirk Cameron, 7 p.m. Thursday, Lawton First Assembly of God Church, 2201 NW 82nd. Tickets $26 at door (limited number), or on-line, $30.52 through lawtonfirst.org.
Genealogy Minute, sponsored by Southwest Oklahoma Genealogical Society, airing 2:58 p.m. and 7:58 p.m. Saturdays on FM stations 89.3 Lawton-Fort Sill, 90.1 Altus, 89.1 Clinton/western Oklahoma, or listen online at www.kccu.org. payoung580@gmail.com.
SOCIAL-CIVIC CLUBS
Lawton Noon Lions, noon Monday, Prairie Building, Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. 917-3812.
Mountain Metro AMBUCS Ladies Chapter, noon Tuesday, Salas’ Urban Cantina, 247 E. Gore. wacarter@tds.net.
Lawton Kiwanis Club, noon Thursday, Prairie Building of Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. Facebook.com/LawtonKiwanis.
Greater Lawton Rotary Club, noon Thursday, Wichita Room of Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. dpgp76@att.net.
Lawton AMBUCS, noon Thursday, Salas’ Urban Cantina, 247 E. Gore. Facebook: Lawton AMBUCS.
Lawton NE On-Line Branch Lions Club, community service events planned on line at https://twitter.com/OnLineLions.
SPECIAL INTEREST
Southwest Oklahoma Opera Guild, 2 p.m. today. Information at southwestoklahomaoperaguild.org.
Lawton-Fort Sill Bridge Club, 12:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday at 23 SW C. ACBL sanctioned games. $5. Arrive 15 minutes early. 678-6700.
Lawton Crafts, Arts & Hobbies Association, 7:30 p.m. Monday, Senior Center for Creative Living, 3501 Dr. Elsie Hamm. Mary Lou Oliver: 583-6425.
Southwest Oklahoma Genealogical Society, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. payoung580@gmail.com.
Santanta Toastmasters Club, 6:30-7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Centenary United Methodist Church, 704 SW D. (580) 480-2883.
Lawton-Fort Sill Stamp Club, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 622 SW C. 355-7135.
Fort Sill Ladies Golf Association, 10 a.m. Thursday, Fort Sill Golf Club, 1270 Quinette Road, Fort Sill. 512-1846 or 591-6760.
German/American Club, meeting 5 p.m. Thursday, coffee klatch, 1 p.m., Senior Center for Creative Living, 3501 Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive. 248-0471.
Chisholm Trail Toastmasters Club, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Red River Technology Center, 3300 W. Bois D’Arc, Duncan. 695-1891.
Lawton Celtic Women International Celtic Tea, 2 p.m. Thursday, Senior Center for Creative Living, 3501 Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive. 215-8484 or mary.kunert[AT]gmail.com.
Sill-o-ette Squares, square dance club, 7 p.m. Friday, Senior Center for Creative Living, 3501 Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive. 248-0471.
Family Friendly Walkers, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Visitors Center, 20539 OK 115. 429-2199.
Mountain Boomers Hikers, 9-11 a.m. Monday, Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Visitors Center, 20539 OK 115. 429-2199.
Oklahoma Writers and Literary Storytellers, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Room 207, CETES Conference Center at Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. 591-3179.
Bridge Club Board meeting, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Senior Center for Creative Living, 3501 Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive. 248-0471.
Stitching Memories Quilt Guild, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Duncan Senior Citizens Center, 1110 N. 7th, Duncan. rchildress9@msn.com.
Lawton Fort Sill Dart Association, weekly matches and yearly tournament times and places vary. stevewebb1956[AT]gmail.com or 695-4064.
CAREERS
Great Plains Chapter of the American Society of Comptrollers, monthly meeting, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Call for location, 492-4360.
COMMUNITY SERVICE
Lawton Heights Neighborhood Watch, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Lawton Heights Church of the Nazarene, 1702 Williams. 248-2331.
Greer Addition Neighborhood Watch, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 1101 NW 31st (home of Don and Judy Nelson). 512-3165.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Different Way Narcotics Anonymous, noon-1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. seven days a week, 532 S. 11th. 917-5420, 756-7840, 917-2217.
Original AA Group, 6 a.m., noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday-Saturday, 1210 SW F. All meetings non-smoking. 699-4526.
Serenity Group of Alcoholics Anonymous, noon-1 p.m. Monday-Friday, St. John Lutheran Church, Southwest 7th Street and A Avenue. 351-8871.
Depression/Bipolar Support Group, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Lawton Public Library Family History Room, 110 SW 4th. 483-4942.
Epilepsy Foundation Oklahoma — Southwest, 5:30-7 p.m. Monday, Oakwood Conference Room, Comanche County Memorial Hospital, 3401 W. Gore. Epilepsy.SWOK@gmail.com.
WayOut (Al-Anon) group, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Thursday, noon Wednesday, Southwest 13th Street and A Avenue. 536-9511.
WayOut AA Group, 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, Southwest 13th Street and A Avenue. 695-4240.
Alzheimer’s and Other Dementias Caregiver Support Group, 10 a.m. Wednesday, The Brentwood Senior Living, 6920 W. Lee. Facilitator: Shelley Deutsch, LCSW, 574-2919.
Grief Support Group, noon Wednesday, Senior Center for Creative Living, 3501 Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive. Facilitator: Shelley Deutsch, LCSW, 574-2919.
Circle of Buddies, men’s support group, 10 a.m. Wednesday, BrookRidge Retirement Community, 7802 Quanah Parker Trailway. 536-9700.
Life Matters cancer support group for women, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Leah M. Fitch Cancer Center of Southwest Oklahoma, 104 NW 31st. Free. 919-5684.
Celebrate Recovery, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Cameron Baptist Church, 2621 SW C. Meal $4 at 4:45 p.m. 355-4854.
Southwest Oklahoma Amputee Program (SOAP), 4 p.m. Thursday, Jim Thorpe Day Room, Comanche County Memorial Hospital, 3201 W. Gore. 536-1650.
Celebrate Recovery — Hurt, Habits and Hang-ups, 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church, 2602 NW Ferris. 355-5204.
The Compassionate Friends Support Group after Child Loss, 6:30 p.m. first Thursday, Lawton First Church of the Nazarene, 1402 NW Arlington. 291-7425. Calls accepted anytime.
Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group, 6 p.m. Thursday, Willow Park Health Care Center, 7019 Cache Road. Free. 678-0901.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, Cameron Baptist Church, Room 104, 2621 SW C. dawnjohn59@gmail.com or 583-2642.
Al Anon group meeting, 7 p.m. Friday, first classroom in the registration entrance, Southwestern Medical Center, 5602 W. Lee. 351-1342.
MILITARY
Korean War Veterans/Defense Chapter 319 membership meeting, 1 p.m. Wednesday, Room 136, Armed Services YMCA, 900 Cache Road. 248-1786.
VFW Post 5263 of Fort Sill, 7 p.m. Thursday, VFW Post 5263, 103 NE 20th Street.
Oklahoma Women Veterans Organization, Lawton-Fort Sill Chapter 0116, 11 a.m. Saturday, Lawton-Fort Sill Veterans Center Chapel, 501 SE Flower Mound Road. 678-0566.
CLASSES/WORKSHOPS
Five Sisters Spinning, Knitting, and Crocheting, 1-3 p.m. Monday, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 910 NW 38th; 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Viridian Coffee, 343 NW 2nd. Beginners welcome. Free. Text (580) 583-2563.
Lost Arts Guild, variety of classes in knitting, crocheting and other homemade crafts. 7 p.m. Thursday, 2821 Lynn Circle. 699-5970.
Kickers of Lawton class, enrollment, times vary to fit student schedules, 1524 W. Gore. 585-3320.
Senior Center for Creative Living, variety of regular classes, social activities and group meetings for seniors. 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. weekdays, 3501 Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive. 248-0471.
— Compiled by Kim McConnell