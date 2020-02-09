Entries for the Organization Calendar should be submitted by noon Wednesdays to The Lawton Constitution, The Beat, 102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK 73501; email styles@swoknews.com; or fax to 585-5140. Phone 585-5145 during business hours.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Free tax filing by AARP Tax-Aide, 4-6:30 p.m. Mondays, 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursdays through April 13; 4-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in February only. 581-3450.
Tai Chi classes for seniors, 11 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, Senior Center for Creative Living, 3501 Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive. No registration required. 248-0471.
Movers and Shakers, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. For children ages 3-6 and caregivers. Free. 581-3450.
Lego Mania, 5 p.m.Tuesday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. For youth ages 6-18. Free. 581-3450.
Page Turners Fiction Book Club, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. Free. 581-3450.
Comanche language and hymn singing classes, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays, All Tribes Assembly of God Church, 419 C, Cache. Free, but donations accepted. Potluck at 6:30 p.m., language class at 7 p.m., hymn singing at 8 p.m. 483-6864.
Cut the Cord: Online TV and Movie Streaming, 11 a.m. Wednesday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. For ages 16 and older. Free. 581-3450.
Wigglers and Crawlers, 10 a.m. Thursday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. For children up to age 3 and caregivers. Free. 581-3450.
Adultish Crafts: Sharpie Art Mugs, 6 p.m. Thursday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. For ages 16 and older. Free. 581-3450.
Genealogy Minute, sponsored by Southwest Oklahoma Genealogical Society, airing 2:58 p.m. and 7:58 p.m. Saturdays on FM stations 89.3 Lawton-Fort Sill, 90.1 Altus, 89.1 Clinton/western Oklahoma, or listen online at www.kccu.org. payoung580@gmail.com.
SOCIAL-CIVIC CLUBS
Italian-American Social Club board meeting, 7 p.m. Monday, Senior Center for Creative Living, 3501 Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive. 284-6477.
Lawton Noon Lions, noon Monday, Prairie Building, Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. 917-3812.
Southwestern Oklahoma Historical Society, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. 357-6579.
Mountain Metro AMBUCS Ladies Chapter, noon Tuesday, Salas’ Urban Cantina, 247 E. Gore. wacarter[AT]tds.net.
Bunco Group Luncheon and Games, noon Wednesday, BrookRidge Retirement Community, 7802 Quanah Parker Trailway. $5. 536-9700.
Lawton Kiwanis Club, noon Thursday, Prairie Building of Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. Facebook.com/LawtonKiwanis.
Greater Lawton Rotary Club, noon Thursday, Wichita Room of Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. dpgp76@att.net.
Lawton AMBUCS, noon Thursday, Salas’ Urban Cantina, 247 E. Gore. Facebook: Lawton AMBUCS.
Lawton Northeast Lions, 8 a.m. Saturday, Golden Corral, 2632 Cache Road. 919-4470.
Lawton NE On-Line Branch Lions Club, community service events planned on line at https://twitter.com/OnLineLions.
SPECIAL INTEREST
Alpha Delta Kappa OK Alpha Eta Chapter meeting, 4:30 p.m. Monday. Information 583-3972.
Lawton-Fort Sill Bridge Club, 12:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday at 23 SW C. ACBL sanctioned games. $5. Arrive 15 minutes early. 678-6700.
Wichita Mountains Quilt Guild, 6:30 p.m. Monday, First Baptist Church West, 7302 Cache Road. wmqg.net.
Santanta Toastmasters Club, 6:30-7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Centenary United Methodist Church, 704 SW D. (580) 480-2883.
Fort Sill Ladies Golf Association, 10 a.m. Thursday, Fort Sill Golf Club, 1270 Quinette Road, Fort Sill. 512-1846 or 591-6760.
Lawton Heritage Association Board, monthly meeting, 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Historic Mattie Beal Home, 1006 SW 5th. 678-3156.
Chisholm Trail Toastmasters Club, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Red River Technology Center, 3300 W. Bois D’Arc, Duncan. 695-1891.
Pioneer Women’s Club of Lawton, monthly meeting with speakers on local history, 11:30 a.m. Friday, Prairie Building of the Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan Road. Open to women whose families were in the Oklahoma & Indian Territories by statehood, Nov. 16, 1907. 248-0471.
Solo Promenaders, square dance club. 7 p.m. Friday, Senior Center for Creative Living, 3501 Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive. 248-0471.
Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., 10 a.m. Saturday, Buddy Green Room at Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. 695-1843.
Family Friendly Walkers, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Visitors Center, 20539 OK 115. 429-2199.
Mountain Boomers Hikers, 9-11 a.m. Monday, Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Visitors Center, 20539 OK 115. 429-2199.
CCL Board meeting, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Senior Center for Creative Living, 3501 Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive. 248-0471.
Oklahoma Writers and Literary Storytellers, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Room 207, CETES Conference Center at Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. 591-3179.
Lawton Fort Sill Dart Association, weekly matches and yearly tournament times and places vary. stevewebb1956[AT]gmail.com or 695-4064.
CAREERS
National Association of Active & Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), 11 a.m. meeting, noon luncheon, Monday, Brookridge Retirement Community, 7802 Quanah Parker Trailway.
Comanche County Retired Educators Association, luncheon meeting. 11:30 a.m. Monday, Salas’ Urban Cantina, 247 E. Gore. RSVP, 357-0949.
Lawton Business Women Club, luncheon meeting, noon Wednesday, Lawton Country Club, 4601 W. Gore. 353-6776.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Different Way Narcotics Anonymous, noon-1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. seven days a week, 532 S. 11th. 917-5420, 756-7840, 917-2217.
Original AA Group, 6 a.m., noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday-Saturday, 1210 SW F. All meetings non-smoking. 699-4526.
Serenity Group of Alcoholics Anonymous, noon-1 p.m. Monday-Friday, St. John Lutheran Church, Southwest 7th Street and A Avenue. 351-8871.
Depression/Bipolar Support Group, 6:30 p.m. Monday, Lawton Public Library Family History Room, 110 SW 4th. 483-4942.
WayOut (Al-Anon) group, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Thursday, noon Wednesday, Southwest 13th Street and A Avenue. 536-9511.
WayOut AA Group, 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, Southwest 13th Street and A Avenue. 695-4240.
Autoimmune Society Support Group, 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. 917-7370.
Circle of Buddies, men’s support group, 10 a.m. Wednesday, BrookRidge Retirement Community, 7802 Quanah Parker Trailway. 536-9700.
Life Matters cancer support group for women, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Leah M. Fitch Cancer Center of Southwest Oklahoma, 104 NW 31st. Free. 919-5684.
Celebrate Recovery, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Cameron Baptist Church, 2621 SW C. Meal $4 at 4:45 p.m. 355-4854.
Celebrate Recovery — Hurt, Habits and Hang-ups, 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church, 2602 NW Ferris. 355-5204.
The Compassionate Friends Support Group after Child Loss, 6:30 p.m. first Thursday, Lawton First Church of the Nazarene, 1402 NW Arlington. 291-7425. Calls accepted anytime.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, Cameron Baptist Church, Room 104, 2621 SW C. dawnjohn59@gmail.com or 583-2642.
Al Anon group meeting, 7 p.m. Friday, first classroom in the registration entrance, Southwestern Medical Center, 5602 W. Lee. 351-1342.
COMMUNITY SERVICE
Ridgecrest Neighborhood Watch, 7 p.m. Tuesday, God’s Family Community Church, 4814 Floyd. 357-6117.
MILITARY
VFW Jam, 4-7 p.m. today, VFW Post 5263, 103 NE 20th Street. 458-2970.
Vietnam Veterans Chapter 751 of Lawton, 9 a.m. Saturday, at Bingo Country, 1824 NW 52nd. 699-5096.
America’s Veteran Supporters, 1 p.m. Saturday, Armed Services YMCA, 900 Cache Road. Use south door. 536 5335.
YOUTH & FAMILY
Job’s Daughters, Masonic Youth Group, Bethel No. 7 meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday, Mount Scott Lodge No. 540, 1814 SW C.
CLASSES/WORKSHOPS
Five Sisters Spinning, Knitting, and Crocheting, 1-3 p.m. Monday, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 910 NW 38th; 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Viridian Coffee, 343 NW 2nd. Beginners welcome. Free. Text (580) 583-2563.
Kickers of Lawton class, enrollment, times vary to fit student schedules, 1524 W. Gore. 585-3320.
Senior Center for Creative Living, variety of regular classes, social activities and group meetings for seniors. 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. weekdays, 3501 Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive. 248-0471.
