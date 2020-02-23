Entries for the Organization Calendar should be submitted by noon Wednesdays to The Lawton Constitution, The Beat, 102 SW 3rd, Lawton, OK 73501; email styles@swoknews.com; or fax to 585-5140. Phone 585-5145 during business hours.
SPECIAL EVENTS
Free tax filing by AARP Tax-Aide, 4-6:30 p.m. Mondays, 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursdays through April 13; 4-6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in February only. 581-3450.
Tai Chi classes for seniors, 11 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, Senior Center for Creative Living, 3501 Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive. No registration required. 248-0471.
Movers and Shakers, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. For children ages 3-6 and caregivers. Free. 581-3450.
Teen Book Club, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. For youth ages 12-18. Free. 581-3450.
Comanche language and hymn singing classes, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays, All Tribes Assembly of God Church, 419 C, Cache. Free, but donations accepted. Potluck at 6:30 p.m., language class at 7 p.m., hymn singing at 8 p.m. 483-6864.
Wigglers and Crawlers, 10 a.m. Thursday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. For children to age 3 and caregivers. Free. 581-3450.
Sit, Stay, Read: Literacy Dogs!, 5 p.m. Thursday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. Co-sponsored with Paws With Love. Free. 581-3450.
Genealogy Minute, sponsored by Southwest Oklahoma Genealogical Society, airing 2:58 p.m. and 7:58 p.m. Saturdays on FM stations 89.3 Lawton-Fort Sill, 90.1 Altus, 89.1 Clinton/western Oklahoma, or listen online at www.kccu.org. payoung580@gmail.com.
special interest
Southwest Lawton RUNHers/WalkHers, 6 p.m. Monday, Comanche County Memorial Hospital, 3401 W. Gore. 695-2962.
Lawton-Fort Sill Bridge Club, 12:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday at 23 SW C. ACBL sanctioned games. $5. Arrive 15 minutes early. 678-6700.
Santanta Toastmasters Club, 6:30-7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Centenary United Methodist Church, 704 SW D. (580) 480-2883.
Fort Sill Ladies Golf Association, 10 a.m. Thursday, Fort Sill Golf Club, 1270 Quinette Road, Fort Sill. 512-1846 or 591-6760.
Pansy Garden Club, 1 p.m. Thursday, Senior Center for Creative Living, 3501 Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive. 248-0471.
League of Women Voters, 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Oklahoma Blood Institute, 211 SW A. 536-6364.
Chisholm Trail Toastmasters Club, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Red River Technology Center, 3300 W. Bois D’Arc, Duncan. 695-1891.
Family Friendly Walkers, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Visitors Center, 20539 OK 115. 429-2199.
Mountain Boomers Hikers, 9-11 a.m. every Monday, Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Visitors Center, 20539 OK 115. 429-2199.
CCL Board meeting, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Senior Center for Creative Living, 3501 Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive. 248-0471.
Oklahoma Writers and Literary Storytellers, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Room 207, CETES Conference Center at Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. 591-3179.
Lawton Fort Sill Dart Association, weekly matches and yearly tournament times and places vary. stevewebb1956@gmail.com or 695-4064.
SOCIAL-CIVIC CLUBS
Lawton Noon Lions, noon Monday, Prairie Building, Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. 917-3812.
Mountain Metro AMBUCS Ladies Chapter, noon Tuesday, Salas’ Urban Cantina, 247 E. Gore. wacarter@tds.net.
Fit Kids of Southwest Oklahoma, noon Thursday, Maple Room at Comanche County Memorial Hospital, 3401 W. Gore. 585-6686.
Lawton Kiwanis Club, noon Thursday, Prairie Building of Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. Facebook.com/LawtonKiwanis.
Greater Lawton Rotary Club, noon Thursday, Wichita Room of Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. dpgp76@att.net.
Lawton AMBUCS, noon Thursday, Salas’ Urban Cantina, 247 E. Gore. Facebook: Lawton AMBUCS.
Lawton NE On-Line Branch Lions Club, community service events planned on line at https://twitter.com/OnLineLions.
CAREERS
National Association of Parliamentarians, Great Plains Unit, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oklahoma Blood Institute, 211 SW A. achongok@sbcglobal.net or 536-6364.
Lawton Business Women Club, luncheon meeting, noon Wednesday, Lawton Country Club, 4601 W. Gore. 353-6776.
COMMUNITY SERVICE
Cleveland Elementary Neighborhood Watch, 5:45 p.m. Monday, Cleveland School auditorium, 1202 SW 27th. 353-8908.
Almor West Neighborhood Watch, 6 p.m. Thursday, Building 900 of Great Plains Technology Center, 4500 W. Lee. 284-3428.
SUPPORT GROUPS
Different Way Narcotics Anonymous, noon-1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. seven days a week, 532 S. 11th. 917-5420, 756-7840, 917-2217.
Original AA Group, 6 a.m., noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday-Saturday, 1210 SW F. All meetings non-smoking. 699-4526.
Serenity Group of Alcoholics Anonymous, noon-1 p.m. Monday-Friday, St. John Lutheran Church, Southwest 7th Street and A Avenue. 351-8871.
WayOut (Al-Anon) group, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Thursday, noon Wednesday, Southwest 13th Street and A Avenue. 536-9511.
WayOut AA Group, 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, Southwest 13th Street and A Avenue. 695-4240.
Depression/Bipolar Support Group, 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays, Lawton Public Library Family History Room, 110 SW 4th. 483-4942.
Circle of Buddies, men’s support group, 10 a.m. Wednesday, BrookRidge Retirement Community, 7802 Quanah Parker Trailway. 536-9700.
Life Matters cancer support group for women, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Leah M. Fitch Cancer Center of Southwest Oklahoma, 104 NW 31st. Free. 919-5684.
Celebrate Recovery, 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Cameron Baptist Church, 2621 SW C. Meal $4 at 4:45 p.m. 355-4854.
Celebrate Recovery — Hurt, Habits and Hang-ups, 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church, 2602 NW Ferris. 355-5204.
The Compassionate Friends Support Group after Child Loss, 6:30 p.m. first Thursday, Lawton First Church of the Nazarene, 1402 NW Arlington. 291-7425. Calls accepted anytime.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, Cameron Baptist Church, Room 104, 2621 SW C. dawnjohn59@gmail.com or 583-2642.
Al Anon group meeting, 7 p.m. Friday, first classroom in the registration entrance, Southwestern Medical Center, 5602 W. Lee. 351-1342.
MILITARY
VFW Jam, 4-7 p.m. today Sunday, VFW Post 5263, 103 NE 20th Street. 458-2970.
Southwest Oklahoma Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America Auxiliary, 11 a.m. Tuesday, Lawton County Club, 4601 W. Gore. 357-7535 or 531-5164.
YOUTH & FAMILY
Job’s Daughters, Masonic Youth Group, Bethel No. 7 meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday, Mount Scott Lodge No. 540, 1814 SW C.
CLASSES/WORKSHOPS
Five Sisters Spinning, Knitting, and Crocheting, 1-3 p.m. Monday, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 910 NW 38th; 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Viridian Coffee, 343 NW 2nd. Beginners welcome. Free. Text (580) 583-2563.
Kickers of Lawton class, enrollment, times vary to fit student schedules, 1524 W. Gore. 585-3320.
Senior Center for Creative Living, variety of regular classes, social activities and group meetings for seniors. 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. weekdays, 3501 Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive. 248-0471.
