SPECIAL EVENTS
Free tax filing by AARP Tax-Aide, 4-6:30 p.m. Mondays, 1-4:30 p.m. Wednesdays and 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursdays through April 13. 581-3450.
Tai Chi classes for seniors, 11 a.m. Monday and Wednesday, Senior Center for Creative Living, 3501 Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive. No registration required. 248-0471.
Movers and Shakers, 10 a.m. Tuesday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. For children ages 3-6 and caregivers. Free. 581-3450.
LEGO Mania, 5 p.m. Tuesday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. For youth ages 6-18. Free. 581-3450.
Page Turners Fiction Book Club, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. Free. 581-3450.
Comanche language and hymn singing classes, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Tuesdays, All Tribes Assembly of God Church, 419 C, Cache. Free, but donations accepted. Potluck at 6:30 p.m., language class at 7 p.m., hymn singing at 8 p.m. 483-6864.
Wigglers and Crawlers, 10 a.m. Thursday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. For children up to age 3 and caregivers. Free. 581-3450.
Adultish Crafts: Spring Paper Wreath, 6 p.m. Thursday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. For people ages 16 and older. Free. 581-3450.
Genealogy Minute, sponsored by Southwest Oklahoma Genealogical Society, airing 2:58 p.m. and 7:58 p.m. Saturdays on FM stations 89.3 Lawton-Fort Sill, 90.1 Altus, 89.1 Clinton/western Oklahoma, or listen online at www.kccu.org. payoung580@gmail.com.
Mount Scott Masons fundraiser breakfast, 7:30-11 a.m. Saturday, Mount Scott Lodge 540, 1814 SW C. Donations. 919-4902.
SOCIAL-CIVIC CLUBS
Italian-American Social Club board meeting, 7 p.m. Monday, Senior Center for Creative Living, 3501 Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive. 284-6477.
Lawton Noon Lions, noon Monday, Prairie Building, Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. 917-3812.
Southwestern Oklahoma Historical Society, 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. 357-6579.
Mountain Metro AMBUCS Ladies Chapter, noon Tuesday, Salas’ Urban Cantina, 247 E. Gore. wacarter[AT]tds.net.
Bunco Group Luncheon and Games, noon Wednesday, BrookRidge Retirement Community, 7802 Quanah Parker Trailway. $5. 536-9700.
Lawton Kiwanis Club, noon Thursday, Prairie Building of Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan. Facebook.com/LawtonKiwanis.
Greater Lawton Rotary Club, noon Thursday, Wichita Room of Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. dpgp76@att.net.
Lawton AMBUCS, noon Thursday, Salas’ Urban Cantina, 247 E. Gore. Facebook: Lawton AMBUCS.
Lawton NE On-Line Branch Lions Club, community service events planned on line at https://twitter.com/OnLineLions.
SPECIAL INTEREST
Alpha Delta Kappa OK Alpha Eta Chapter meeting, 4:30 p.m. Monday. Information 583-3972.
Lawton-Fort Sill Bridge Club, 12:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday at 23 SW C. ACBL sanctioned games. $5. Arrive 15 minutes early. 678-6700.
Wichita Mountains Quilt Guild, 6:30 p.m. Monday, First Baptist Church West, 7302 Cache Road. wmqg.net.
Santanta Toastmasters Club, 6:30-7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Centenary United Methodist Church, 704 SW D. (580) 480-2883.
Fort Sill Ladies Golf Association, 10 a.m. Thursday, Fort Sill Golf Club, 1270 Quinette Road, Fort Sill. 512-1846 or 591-6760.
Lawton Heritage Association Board, monthly meeting, 5:15 p.m. Thursday, Historic Mattie Beal Home, 1006 SW 5th. 678-3156.
Chisholm Trail Toastmasters Club, 4:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Red River Technology Center, 3300 W. Bois D’Arc, Duncan. 695-1891.
Pioneer Women’s Club of Lawton, monthly meeting with speakers on local history, 11:30 a.m. Friday, Prairie Building of the Comanche County Fairgrounds, 920 S. Sheridan Road. Open to women whose families were in the Oklahoma & Indian Territories by statehood, Nov. 16, 1907. 248-0471.
Solo Promenaders, square dance club. 7 p.m. Friday, Senior Center for Creative Living, 3501 Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive. 248-0471.
Buffalo Soldiers, 10 a.m. Saturday, Armed Services YMCA, 900 Cache Road.
Family Friendly Walkers, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Visitors Center, 20539 OK 115. 429-2199.
Mountain Boomers Hikers, 9-11 a.m. Monday, Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge Visitors Center, 20539 OK 115. 429-2199.
CCL Board meeting, 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Senior Center for Creative Living, 3501 Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive. 248-0471.
Oklahoma Writers and Literary Storytellers, 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Room 207, CETES Conference Center at Cameron University, 2800 W. Gore. Aspiring writers wanted. 591-3179.
Lawton Fort Sill Dart Association, weekly matches and yearly tournament times and places vary. stevewebb1956[AT]gmail.com or 695-4064.
CAREERS
National Association of Active & Retired Federal Employees (NARFE), 11 a.m. meeting, noon luncheon, Monday, Brookridge Retirement Community, 7802 Quanah Parker Trailway.
Lawton Business Women Club, luncheon meeting, noon Wednesday, Lawton Country Club, 4601 W. Gore. 353-6776.
COMMUNITY SERVICE
Ridgecrest Neighborhood Watch, 7 p.m. Tuesday, God’s Family Community Church, 4814 Floyd. 357-6117.
support groups
Different Way Narcotics Anonymous, noon-1 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. seven days a week, 532 S. 11th. 917-5420, 756-7840, 917-2217.
Original AA Group, 6 a.m., noon, 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sunday-Saturday, 1210 SW F. All meetings non-smoking. 699-4526.
Serenity Group of Alcoholics Anonymous, noon-1 p.m. Monday-Friday, St. John Lutheran Church, Southwest 7th Street and A Avenue. 351-8871.
WayOut (Al-Anon) group, 7 p.m. Tuesday, 8 p.m. Thursday, noon Wednesday, Southwest 13th Street and A Avenue. 536-9511.
WayOut AA Group, 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, Southwest 13th Street and A Avenue. 695-4240.
Autoimmune Society Support Group, 11 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Lawton Public Library, 110 SW 4th. 917-7370.
Depression/Bipolar Support Group, 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Lawton Public Library Family History Room, 110 SW 4th. 483-4942.
Circle of Buddies, men’s support group, 10 a.m. Wednesday, BrookRidge Retirement Community, 7802 Quanah Parker Trailway. 536-9700.
Life Matters cancer support group for women, 10 a.m. Wednesday, Leah M. Fitch Cancer Center of Southwest Oklahoma, 104 NW 31st. Free. 919-5684.
Celebrate Recovery, 6 p.m. Wednesday, Cameron Baptist Church, 2621 SW C. Meal $4 at 4:45 p.m. 355-4854.
Celebrate Recovery — Hurt, Habits and Hang-ups, 6:30-9 p.m. Thursday, First United Methodist Church, 2602 NW Ferris. 355-5204.
The Compassionate Friends Support Group after Child Loss, 6:30 p.m. first Thursday, Lawton First Church of the Nazarene, 1402 NW Arlington. 291-7425. Calls accepted anytime.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9-10:30 a.m. Friday, Cameron Baptist Church, Room 104, 2621 SW C. dawnjohn59@gmail.com or 583-2642.
Al Anon group meeting, 7 p.m. Friday, first classroom in the registration entrance, Southwestern Medical Center, 5602 W. Lee. 351-1342.
Lawton Council of the Blind chapter of Oklahoma Council of the Blind monthly meeting, 1:30 p.m. Saturday, First Presbyterian Church, 1302 SW A. Open to the public. Information: 536-1650.
MILITARY
VFW Jam, 4-7 p.m. today, VFW Post 5263, 103 NE 20th Street. 458-2970.
Southwest Oklahoma Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America, 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, Veterans Affairs Center, 501 SE Flower Mound Road. 678-7532.
YOUTH & FAMILY
Job’s Daughters, Masonic Youth Group, Bethel No. 7 meeting, 7 p.m. Thursday, Mount Scott Lodge No. 540, 1814 SW C.
CLASSES/WORKSHOPS
Five Sisters Spinning, Knitting, and Crocheting, 1-3 p.m. Monday, St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 910 NW 38th; 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Viridian Coffee, 343 NW 2nd. Beginners welcome. Free. Text (580) 583-2563.
Kickers of Lawton class, enrollment, times vary to fit student schedules, 1524 W. Gore. 585-3320.
Senior Center for Creative Living, variety of regular classes, social activities and group meetings for seniors. 8 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. weekdays, 3501 Dr. Elsie Hamm Drive. 248-0471.
