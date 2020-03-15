Lawton, OK (73501)

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Thunder possible. Low around 45F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.