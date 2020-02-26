The Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra will kick-off its annual fundraiser, Instruments Transformed III, with a performance by guitarist Edgar Cruz.
Instruments Transformed III is where art and music combine. Local artists have taken beloved instruments and transformed them into works of art. Instruments Transformed III will feature works by Robert Peterson, Brian Parks, Mike Martine, Sandra Porkony, Jan Stratton, Charles Owens, Ginny O’Leary, Lindsey Morris, Sandra Dunn, Karyn Ortega, Lean Tate, Angie Ellis, and the Eisenhower Middle School Art Club.
Online bidding for Instruments Transformed III will begin Thursday at lawtonphil.com. The instruments will be on display starting Monday, March 2, at the Leslie Powell Art Gallery, 620 SW D. Online bidding will end at 7 p.m. March 6.
Instruments Transformed III will conclude with an Auction Party at 6:30 p.m. March 6 at the Leslie Powell Gallery. Light refreshments will be served.
The performance will take place at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Museum of the Great Plains, 601 NW Ferris. Donations will be accepted at the door, and light refreshments will be served.
For more information, contact Patty Neuwirth, Lawton Philharmonic Orchestra Executive Director, at 531-5043 for more information.