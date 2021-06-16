OPINION: Xbox offers promising message for future

It was hard to watch the “Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase” Sunday and not feel excitement for the future of console gaming.
The key word is “future.”
Microsoft has been playing catchup to Sony and Nintendo for the better part of a decade, at this point. After enjoying resounding success with the Xbox 360, Microsoft launched the Xbox One in 2013 with a pitiful first party lineup that never seemed to recover for the seven years of the generation. At one point, Microsoft only had four first party studios under its umbrella before a buying spree over the last several years has expanded it to 23 and counting — culminating with the purchase of publisher Zenimax last year.
Finally, Microsoft had the gaming clout to bully itself back into the conversation with amazing exclusives and first party support — support that has manifested in the form of hopeful promises and pretty CG trailers at gaming events like E3. Many are patiently waiting for the games to arrive. But as Valve founder Gabe Newell famously said, “these things, they take time.”
Microsoft’s 90 minute showcase might not have been the most memorable E3 presentation ever, but it was certainly among the most exciting in recent years. Bethesda finally revealed the first footage of its long-hidden “Starfield,” which has been described by lead designer Todd Howard as, “Skyrim in space.” He would later go on to suggest it’s a “Han Solo simulator.” But while insider rumors originally hinted that the game could come out as early as this fall, or early 2022, the teaser trailer announced a Nov. 11, 2022, release date. After years of rumor and hype, “Starfield” is still nearly 18 months away.
Playground Games remains one of Microsoft’s most prolific studios with the release of “Forza Horizon 5” this November. There has never been a better looking racing game with amazing environments, spectacular vehicles and smooth performance in the open world setting of Mexico. The “Forza Horizon” franchise has fast become one of the strongest racing franchises in the industry, and this looks to be its best yet. It was easily the best graphical showcase of the conference and the best reason to purchase an Xbox Series console.
Among the 30 games showcased Sunday was a selection of first-person shooters, including new footage of “Halo Infinite,” which looks remarkably better than its disastrous showing last year. No release date was given beyond “holiday 2021,” which could be concerning for more cynical individuals worried that it might slip into early 2022. Viewers also saw brief glimpses of gameplay for other first-person shooters like “Far Cry 6” and “Battlefield 2042,” both releasing this fall. So shooter fans should be extremely pleased with the offerings this year.
Microsoft also filled its show with a smattering of interesting indie titles. Admittedly, indie titles like “Twelve Minutes” and “Replaced” won’t necessarily be system sellers, they still provide nice padding to the Game Pass lineup. They’ll b 061621-tlc-xbox e joined by last year’s game of the year, “Hades,” on Game Pass in August.
Microsoft’s problem has always been announcing games too far in advance. Last year’s presentations were dominated by CG trailers of titles that won’t be available for at least three years from that point, including “Fable” and “Avowed.” This year’s presentation also included CG trailers for game announcements, including Arkane Studios’ new project, “Redfall,” a new co-op shooter with vampires. The game will release next summer, but it would have been nice to see some gameplay of some sort.
For the last several years, Microsoft’s offerings seem like they’re just on the cusp of greatness. They just need another year before the titles start flowing and fans will be overwhelmed in an avalanche of quality software. That still has yet to happen, and Sunday’s showcase offered more of that same promise. But there’s something different about this year’s conference. It truly feels that with five first party titles arriving this fall, dozens more coming to Game Pass in the coming months and a number of already-announced titles that were not at the showcase, Microsoft is finally ready to take that jump that it’s been promising for so long.
The real winners of this E3, and in the coming months, are Game Pass subscribers. Of the 30 titles in the showcase, 27 will arrive on Game Pass day one. Knowing “Forza Horizon 5,” “Hades” and “Halo Infinite” will be playable in a few short months without having to purchase any of them is a great feeling. Microsoft took a major risk when creating Game Pass, and it’s definitely paid off for them and for fans.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes a weekly gaming column for The Lawton Constitution.