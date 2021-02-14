Liam Neeson action films are a known quantity these days.
Expect plenty of action — with an increasing amount of jump cuts, some grizzled lines delivered with Neeson’s hard-to-hide Irish accent and a barely cohesive story to hold it all together. They’re comfort food for moviegoers, and perhaps comfort jobs for Neeson, who has continuously taken on more and more roles of similar nature since the death of his wife, Natasha Richardson. But Neeson isn’t getting any younger, and his latest, “The Marksman,” seems almost like a reflection of his aging career.
Neeson plays Jim Hanson, a former Marine sharpshooter who now lives a quiet life on his foreclosed ranch along the Mexico border. He’s still mourning the loss of his wife as he contemplates how life is slowly falling apart around him. His only company is his aging dog and his step-daughter, Sarah, played by “Vikings” star Kathryn Winnick. You would be forgiven for forgetting Sarah is in the movie after the halfway point, as she seemingly offers no real purpose beyond an almost literal “get out jail free” card at the start of the movie, and then disappears with one last line — never to be seen again.
The relatively slow-paced movie sees Hanson often reporting immigrants illegally crossing the border across his land to the border patrol before he ultimately stumbles upon a woman and her son running from the drug cartels. When she’s killed, the boy is entrusted to Hanson in an effort to get him cross-country to Chicago, where he has family.
As is usually the case in these types of movies (see, “No Country for Old Men”), the cartel constantly stalks Hanson and the boy because he’s made off with millions of dollars in stolen drug money. And as is usually the case in these types of movies, the cartel have almost superhuman tracking abilities and a wide range of informants that somehow encompass the entire United States. It’s a serviceable plot and is played straight enough not to come off as too ridiculous.
Most Neeson films these days feature plenty of action, and while “The Marksman” is presented as another typical Neeson action film, it’s much more subdued than its predecessors. The real heart of the story is the budding relationship between Neeson’s Hanson and the 11-year-old boy, Miguel. It grows and develops over the course of the film as they constantly evade traps and attacks from the cartel, culminating with a final action scene that is visceral and grounded.
The problem with “The Marksman,” however, is that everything on screen has been done before, and in better movies. “No Country for Old Men” handled the ever-growing fear and panic of being stalked by the cartels much better. And when you break down the plot of the film: old hero at the end of his days with an aging companion accompanies a young child cross-country to protect it from evil, it evokes memories of “Lone Wolf and Cub,” or more recently, “Logan.” This movie is “Logan” without mutants. Yes, the dog is a stand-in for Patrick Stewart’s Professor Xavier — without the Alzheimers-triggered psychic attacks.
“The Marksman” is buoyed by a strong performance from Neeson, who actually has a chance to act during touching moments with Miguel, rather than serve as a forgotten ‘80s hero stand-in. But the rest of the movie lets him down with its rote, formulaic approach and lack of commitment to truly showcase the brutality and panic that the cartels can create. Instead, it will serve as another somewhat forgettable entry into the Neeson Action Canon — one that aimed to be better than some of what had come before, but never managed to fulfill its promise and aspirations.
“The Marksman” is rated PG-13 and is currently in theaters.
Josh Rouse lives in Lawton and writes movie reviews for The Lawton Constitution.